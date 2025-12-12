Jackpot grows as deadline to buy Habitat 50/50 tickets nears

Photo: Contributed Habitat's 50/50 lottery jackpot has already blasted past $170,000 and is expected to eclipse last December’s jackpot record of more than $183,000.

The countdown is officially on for Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s You Win! We Build! 50/50 lottery, which is entering its final weekend of ticket sales and the jackpot has already blasted past $170,000 and is expected to eclipse last December’s jackpot record of more than $183,000.

Ticket sales will close at midnight on Dec. 15 and the grand prize draw will take place on Dec. 17. That means the lucky winner will step into the holidays with a life-altering windfall, the kind of prize that can wipe out debts, cover tuition, secure a down payment, or simply provide long-overdue financial breathing room.

“Imagine getting that phone call just days before Christmas,” says Danielle Smith, director of resource development. “A phone call that can transform someone’s year or their entire future.”

One lucky winner will take home half of the final jackpot, while the other 50% will supports Habitat’s mission to help local families achieve safe, stable, and affordable homeownership.

This is the last weekend to buy your tickets online before the deadline or at this weekend’s Last Chance Christmas Market in Penticton, which is taking place at the Trade and Convention centre on Saturday and Sunday. Habitat will be at the popular market selling tickets both days.

Ticket buyers can choose from three ticket packages but they won’t last long.

• Five tickets for $25

• 50 tickets for $50

• 200 tickets for $100 (best value!)

The packages are limited and, with demand skyrocketing in these final days, they could sell out before the deadline.

For Castanet readers, the quickest and easiest way to secure your tickets now is through the official raffle page, https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/hfh-okanagan which will be live until midnight Dec. 15.

