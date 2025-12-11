When community meets imagination; investment sparks holiday tradition in Kelowna

Contributed

In every community, there are moments that remind us what truly matters. Moments when generosity meets creativity, when business leaders step beyond the expected, and when a simple idea lights up an entire city.

Kelowna is experiencing one of those moments now.

What began as a modest plan by Hymers Private Wealth of RBC Dominion Securities—led by senior portfolio manager Rhonda Hymers—has evolved into a new holiday tradition for downtown Kelowna. And it all started with a float.

The spark of an idea

Earlier this year, Hymers and her team committed to supporting the sixth annual Parade With a Purpose, a grassroots event celebrated for bringing joy, philanthropy and holiday spirit to thousands of local families. Their goal was to create a float that would capture the wonder and nostalgia of The Polar Express—a magical train overflowing with whimsy, lights and childlike awe.

The float was intended as a one-day expression of holiday spirit and community generosity, giving children and grandchildren of clients a chance to ride through the parade in festive pyjamas, waving to cheering crowds along downtown Kelowna’s streets.

But even at this early stage, one thing was clear: This wasn’t simply a float project—it was a passion project. The Hymers Private Wealth team has long championed initiatives that support youth, empower women entrepreneurs and strengthen community connection. A Polar Express float felt like the perfect embodiment of those values.

Then something unexpected happened.

A bigger dream takes shape

When the team partnered with Purple Rhino Events to bring their float concept to life, founders Maegan Young and her creative counterpart at Juniper Tree Learning, Andrea Strang, presented a bold new possibility.

What if the team didn’t just build a float? What if it helped bring a real, trackless, electric train experience to the community? Something magical that would last not only for parade day, but for seasons and years to come?

This idea was the seed that would become The Dreamer Express. A 40-passenger train that will carry families on a glowing 35-minute holiday journey along Kelowna’s waterfront, The Dreamer Express is B.C.’s first fully electric, zero-emission outdoor passenger train experience.

The moment the proposal was shared, Hymers saw its potential. Not just as a creative initiative, but as an opportunity to invest in something that aligned perfectly with her team’s deepest values: community engagement, women-led entrepreneurship and experiences that uplift children and families.

Supporting Young and Strang—two talented, visionary local entrepreneurs—was a natural fit. Contributing to a magical seasonal attraction that would bring joy to thousands felt even more meaningful.

Photo: Contributed

This was no longer simply a float—it was a legacy.

An investment in community

The decision to bring The Dreamer Express to life was immediate and wholehearted. Hymers Private Wealth made an investment not for financial return, but for people, for memories and for the magic that happens when communities come together.

That support helped transform the concept into reality. Today, The Dreamer Express departs from “Delta Grand Central Station” at Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort, where a conductor greets guests before they embark on a whimsical waterfront ride filled with lights, music and wonder.

What was once a parade idea has become one of Kelowna’s most enchanting holiday experiences, inspiring excitement, connection and local pride.

Giving back can bring change

Kelowna’s new holiday train is more than an attraction; it is a reminder that giving back can be transformative. Hymers Private Wealth, under the leadership of Rhonda Hymers, embraced a chance to create something lasting and imaginative that brings people together.

Because sometimes the most meaningful investments are made not in markets, but in moments.

Not in profit, but in people.

Not in portfolios, but in joy, connection and community magic.

And for Kelowna, that magic now has a name: The Dreamer Express.

To buy tickets and to book your ride on The Dreamer Express, visit www.thedreamerexpress.com. To learn more about 2025 Parade for a Purpose, visit Parade With a Purpose 2025 | KGH Foundation.

To learn more about Hymers Private Wealth of RBC Dominion Securities, visit www.rhondahymers.com.

Photo: Hymers Private Wealth of RBC Dominion Securities

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.