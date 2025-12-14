Own your mountain story: The Glades at Big White redefines ski-in/ski-out living

Photo: Contributed The Glades townhomes sit beside a groomed ski run, steps from the Happy Valley Gondola at Big White.

For many people who love Big White, the mountain has always come with a few trade-offs.

Some drive up for the day and spend as much time wrestling with parking and gear as they do on the runs. Others bounce between short-term rentals, never quite finding a layout that works for family, friends, and all the equipment that comes with them. Even buyers who own on the hill can find themselves walking to lifts or navigating ownership structures that make rental use feel complicated.

A new development is underway on the hill aims to change that equation.

The Glades is a brand-new, multi-phase community of ski-in/ski-out townhomes and chalets situated near the Happy Valley Gondola with direct access to runs, trails, and the village. It pairs compact luxury with freehold ownership, offering buyers something scarce at Big White: modern, right-sized homes with direct ski access and clear control over how they’re used.

“The proximity to Happy Valley area, as well as an easy walk to the village, is ideal for families with younger kids,” says Ron Hickey, general manager of Acorn Communities.

Built to maximize your ski time

The idea behind The Glades is simple. If you’re going to live at Big White, you should live to the fullest. Homes are designed so that owners can park once, store their gear in a dedicated mudroom, and be on the hill within minutes. The location brings the ski day right to your doorstep, rather than in parking lots and lineups.

That focus on ease continues inside. Floor plans emphasize efficient, multi-level layouts with open-concept main living spaces and generous windows that frame alpine views. Rather than oversizing square footage for a hefty price tag, The Glades leans into “compact luxury”—thoughtful footprints, premium finishes, and storage that acknowledges the reality of skis, boards, boots, bikes, and bins.

Photo: Contributed The Glades at Big White is all about right-sized and functional spaces, such as this open-concept chalet living area where the kitchen, hearth, and views all flow together.

Freehold title and short-term rental potential

One of the most notable differences at The Glades is the way ownership operates. Homes are offered as freehold, not strata title. That structure provides buyers with clear independence over how they use and hold their property, which stands in stark contrast to many typical resort scenarios.

Alongside townhomes and single-family chalets, select plans include optional independent bachelor suites. These are positioned to support compliant short-term rental use, helping owners generate income when they’re not in residence.

“This is a community that can work just as well for dedicated skiers living on the hill for most of the winter as it does for investors who want a foothold in a destination they also enjoy personally,” says Hickey.

Aligned with Big White’s future

Location is central to the story. The Glades sits in an area of Big White that is expected to benefit from future expansion of the resort, positioning owners to take advantage of ongoing improvements and activity over time.

Because the project itself is planned as a multi-phase community, buyers are stepping into something designed to grow around them. As more homes are added, the intention is for the neighbourhood to feel like an established community, not a piecemeal one.

If you’re going to live here, live here

The experience of spending your winters up at Big White isn’t just about practicality. It’s about living your life to the fullest. Ownership at The Glades provides a stable home base that helps you enjoy every moment at the hill. When you own at Big White, it becomes easier to imagine building traditions—the same spot for the Christmas Tree, the same kitchen for big family breakfasts, and the same living room where friends gather after night skiing.

The Glades is not just another community on the map. For enthusiasts, it represents a shift from “going up to the hill” to actually living where they feel the most, well, alive.

Learn more

Phase one of The Glades at Big White is underway. To explore home options or join the interest list, contact Acorn Communities for the latest details.

For those who have been chasing weekends on the mountain, this may be your chance to finally call it home.

