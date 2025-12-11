Record Giving Tuesday highlights critical role of unrestricted donations

Photo: KGH Foundation KGH Foundation raised more than $60,000 on Giving Tuesday.

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday continue to grow, Giving Tuesday is growing even faster.

This year, on Dec. 2, people around the world joined the Giving Tuesday call to give back during the holiday season to the charities that matter most to them. What began as a counter movement to the consumer-based, one-day retail events has evolved into a global call to action for generosity.

The Globe and Mail reported that Americans gave $4 billion this past Giving Tuesday alone. And the momentum of this global movement founded on radical generosity is building locally as well.

Giving Tuesday sparked remarkable generosity close to home, resulting in record support for Kelowna General Hospital and critical health-care services. The response underscores the growing importance of charitable giving, especially flexible, unrestricted gifts, during a time when health-care needs can change in an instant.

The KGH Foundation reported more than 165 families and individuals chose to support their cause, contributing over $60,000 in gifts, just on Dec. 2. Online donations rose by more than 50%, marking the organization’s most successful Giving Tuesday on record.

The surge in support comes at a critical time. While donations throughout the year often support specific areas of care, the foundation’s seasonal holiday campaign supports its Area of Greatest Need fund. An unrestricted fund is amongst the most valuable, as it gives a charity the flexibility to respond swiftly and strategically to urgent and emergent needs.

For a health care foundation, this is especially critical. New equipment may suddenly be required, or a program may face an urgent funding gap. Unrestricted gifts empower the foundation to adapt in real time.

Typically, the foundation identifies a pressing gap in care, launches a dedicated fundraising campaign, and directs all dollars raised to that specific initiative. Recent examples include campaigns for cancer care, stroke care and, most recently, the foundation’s memorable Vinni campaign to bring robotic assisted surgery to KGH. Funds raised through these campaigns are restricted, meaning they can be used only for those defined purposes. Donors can rest assured their gift will only be used for the area of care they directed their gift towards.

However, crises seldom wait for funding campaigns. Both the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2023 wildfires created sudden and urgent needs at the hospital, from specialized equipment to clinician supports and patient-care resources. Donations restricted to areas such as cancer care can not be redirected to these types of immediate priorities, making the foundation’s unrestricted fund essential in delivering a swift response.

This year, some donors chose to direct their Giving Tuesday contributions to JoeAnna’s House or to specific areas of care, while the majority supported the Area of Greatest Need fund, underscoring the community’s recognition of how vital flexible funding has become.

This holiday season, the KGH Foundation’s Gift of Hope campaign is once again inviting the community to join in a movement of generosity and give where it matters most. During a time when spending is at an all time high, the charity encourages the community to consider a chartable gift that has the potential to save lives, enhance care and bring hope closer to home for patients and their families.

Because giving changes everything.

