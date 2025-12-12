iGen celebrates generous sponsorship support for SD23’s premier high school entrepreneurial competition

Photo: Contributed Sponsor support directly enhances student learning, providing access to mentorship, startup resources and an authentic entrepreneurial environment that mirror real-world challenges.

iGen (Innovation Generation), Central Okanagan Public Schools' premier high school entrepreneurial competition is publicly thanking its 2025 sponsors for their support.

According to competition officials, the contributions from sponsors make it possible for more than 400 students in Grades 10 to 12 to participate in a dynamic, real-world innovation and business experience with more than $15,000 in cash prizes awarded to emerging young entrepreneurs.

This year, the competition culminated in the final pitch event, where the top eight high school teams presented their business ideas to a panel of industry judges. From innovative technologies to socially impactful ventures, the students showcased their creativity, resilience and problem-solving skills.

“We are deeply grateful to our sponsors, whose generosity fuel the energy, opportunity and innovation behind iGen,” said Tyler Jensen, iGen teacher lead. “Their support empowers students to take risks, explore entrepreneurship and develop the skills they’ll carry into future careers.”

Sponsor support directly enhances student learning, providing access to mentorship, startup resources and an authentic entrepreneurial environment that mirror real-world challenges. The collaboration between education and industry continues to strengthen School District 23’s commitment to experiential learning.

iGen officials say they look forward to growing the competition and fostering even more student-driven innovation in years to come, made possible through the ongoing support of its valued sponsors.

Platinum sponsors:

Accelerate Okanagan and Okanagan College

Central Okanagan Development Commission

Fifth Avenue Properties

Vantage West Realty

Gold sponsors:

KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence

MNP

Silver sponsors:

College of Arts and Technology

Doak Shirreff Lawyers

ETSI-BC

Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo

WE-BC

To learn more or become a sponsor of the iGen competition, visit igc23.com or contact Jensen at [email protected].