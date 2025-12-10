New private skin cancer clinic now open in Kelowna

Contributed

There is snow on the mountains, so skin cancer is not likely front of mind for most people in the Okanagan.

On the other hand, many people like to get away somewhere warm during the winter, so now is a great time to think about your largest organ: your skin.

Kelowna family physician Dr. Ben Wiese (pronounced “wise”) has a private practice focused on skin cancer detection and treatment. He says now is an ideal time to raise awareness—especially as many Okanagan residents pack their bags for sunny destinations.

“People typically at higher risk would be those with blue eyes, fair skin, red hair or blonde hair, or if you have family members who have red hair,” Dr. Wiese says. “Those skin types tend to burn easily, and the danger increases for people with moles. If you have a lot of moles, that significantly increases your risk for skin cancer. That said, skin cancer can affect many skin types, so everyone should be paying attention.”

Dr. Wiese says those heading south this winter need to focus on prevention, which starts with clothing. UPF rash guards, sleeves for the arms, broad-brimmed hats and UV-protective sunglasses are more effective than sunscreen alone. Sunscreen is still an important part of the equation and should be applied generously to every area of skin that is exposed to UV rays and reapplied regularly.

“Significant UV exposure to any part of the body can contribute to damage in the skin over time,” he says. “Repeated sun damage can reduce the skin’s ability to repair itself, especially in areas where pre-cancerous cells are already present, and that can increase the chance of skin cancers developing.”

Those going south especially don’t want to hear this, but Dr. Wiese also reminds people that alcohol use is linked with a higher risk of several cancers in large population studies, including some skin cancers, so moderation is important as part of an overall prevention strategy.

Photo: Jon Adrian

Why full-body mole-mapping isn’t covered by MSP

For the last several years, there has been a lot of discussion in B.C. about how tools like dermoscopy, digital mole-mapping and full-body photography fit into the public health-care system. In a 2023 letter, the Doctors of BC Tariff Committee explained that, under decisions made by the Medical Services Commission, any use of dermoscopy by MSP-enrolled physicians—including when combined with digital photography or computer analysis—is treated as part of the insured visit or consultation, not as a separate billable service. MSP-enrolled physicians are not allowed to charge patients privately for those technologies as an “extra” fee.

At the same time, there is no separate MSP fee code that recognizes a long, resource-intensive, full-body mole-mapping session as a distinct service. For many dermatology and skin cancer clinics, that has meant that comprehensive digital mole-mapping as a separately funded, resource-intensive service is often not available within the MSP system, despite the cost of the equipment, software and staff needed to run it.

Dr. Wiese believes full-body mole-mapping can be a helpful additional tool for some higher-risk patients, alongside careful clinical exams and biopsies when needed. Its role in improving long-term outcomes is still being studied, and it is used as an adjunctive monitoring tool, not a replacement for standard examinations or other tests when required. But within his own MSP-enrolled family practice, Dr. Wiese felt there was no practical way to both follow the rules—no extra billing for dermoscopy-related technology—and sustainably offer this kind of intensive imaging service.

Photo: Contributed

Why Dr. Wiese opened a private skin cancer clinic

In November 2023, Dr. Wiese therefore chose to de-enrol from the BC Medical Services Plan and open Dr. Ben Wiese Private Skin Cancer Clinic, a fully private clinic in Kelowna focused on skin cancer-related concerns.

By working outside the MSP system as a disenrolled physician, he is able to invest in and maintain high-cost imaging equipment and offer full-body mole-mapping as a privately paid monitoring tool for people at increased risk of melanoma and other skin cancers. The clinic shares physical space with Kelowna Skin Cancer Clinic, which is a separate and independent medical practice run by his wife, physician Dr. Lize Wiese. Although they work under the same roof, the two clinics are distinct practices, with their own patients and services.

Photo: Jon Adrian

At Dr. Wiese’s private clinic, patients can receive full-body mole-mapping, which uses high-quality polarized and non-polarized photography and dermoscopy—a magnifying lighted instrument—to document moles and other spots or lesions on the skin. His clinic uses a Health Canada-licensed, total-body photography system to obtain these images, which are then used as part of an overall monitoring strategy for patients at higher risk of skin cancer. The goal is to help track changes over time in a structured way.

“Just as a stethoscope is one of the tools doctors use to assess the heart, full-body photography is one of the tools we can use, alongside a careful clinical exam and biopsy when needed,” Dr. Wiese says. “It doesn’t replace regular skin checks or other tests, but for some patients it can provide another way to monitor change over time.”

Because of how MSP currently classifies dermoscopy and related technologies, there is no specific MSP fee code for a separate, lengthy full-body mole-mapping session in an MSP-enrolled practice, and MSP-enrolled physicians may not charge patients extra for those technologies as part of insured visits. For that reason, full-body mole-mapping at Dr. Ben Wiese Private Skin Cancer Clinic is not billed through MSP and is instead offered on a private-pay basis.

Importantly, this does not replace MSP-funded care. Medically necessary assessment and treatment of suspicious skin lesions remain available to British Columbians through MSP-enrolled family physicians and dermatologists across the province. Full-body mole-mapping at Dr. Wiese’s clinic is intended as an additional option, not as a substitute for standard medical care.

More information about Dr. Wiese’s approach to skin cancer detection and prevention can be found on his website, drbenwiese.com. He also maintains an Instagram account, @drbenwiese, where he shares general information and reminders about skin cancer prevention and early detection.

After all, you should never forget about preventing skin cancer—regardless of the time of year.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.