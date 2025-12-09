You are guaranteed to have a blast at 13th annual Snakebite Film Festival

Contributed

What do you get when you combine four days, 11 films, three venues, one gala and an “infamous” wine tour?

The one and only Snakebite Film Festival in Penticton, that’s what.

The eighth annual event will wow the crowds, provide plenty of laughs and also get serious at times when it is held from Thursday, Jan. 29, to Sunday, Feb. 1. As the festival slogan says: If you don’t recoil, you are probably dead.

The festival that started out as a 48-hour film relay just keeps getting bigger. This year organizers will be showing films for the first time at Tempest Theatre, which will join the Cleland and Landmark locations as festival venues.

“The demand was very strong last year,” festival creator Carl Meadows says. “The vision, like any successful festival, is to have choices. So this year you can go to Tempest and watch a film called Curl Power that was filmed in Maple Ridge, or come to Landmark and watch a film that was filmed in Toronto. You’ve got choices. Three venues, 11 films, one gala called Dollywood, our infamous wine tour.”

The Dollywood Gala will kick off the proceedings on Jan. 29, with a showing of the 1980 cult classic 9 to 5. It stars Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as working women who live out their fantasies of getting even and overthrowing their vice-president, played by Dabney Coleman. You’ll notice the festival’s teaser video above is an homage to the poster of the 1980 film, with Cary Schneiderat and Megan Amanda McLeod of Penticton’s McLeod & Schneiderat Lawyers playing the boss roles.

“We do it for fun, but we also do it to add kind of a historical marker of where we are,” Meadows says of the gala opener. “And with what’s going on with women’s rights and accessibility to health care and where women are in the corporate world, 9 to 5 from 1980 is great, because we have talkbacks. They’re great discussion pieces to figure out. Are we farther ahead or are we a step behind?”

Following that serious discussion, those with tickets to the Dollywood Gala will head over to The Hub on Martin to really get the party started. Attendees are invited to wear costumes, and cash prizes will be awarded to the best dressed.

The festival will also include the distinctive Snakebite 5-Day Film Challenge, presented in partnership with the Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmaking. Participating local directors receive a set of parameters and then get just five days in January to produce a short film, with the finished works screened during the event. A grand prize, a people’s choice award, and $3,000 in total cash prizes are up for grabs for the standout entries.

“The ones who produce the films of course want to showcase their family, so families come,” Meadows says. “It was a great family event last year.”

The “infamous” wine tour is always a hoot that allows the visitors to get out of the theatre darkness for a while and into the countryside of the South Okanagan.

The films, however, are the reason the festival is held each year. They are chosen to provoke thought, to spill some laughter and maybe even to shed some tears. Selections this year include Until Branches Bend, Blue Heron, Village Keeper and Four Mothers.

The festival’s overarching goal has been—and always will be—about having fun.

“There’s a carnivalesque atmosphere, because you’re running to films, you’re running out and eating,” Meadows says. “All the restaurants and businesses in that area say they feel the economic boon for four days. People are coming in from various towns, they’re staying overnight, they’re eating. It’s four days of carnivalesque fun.”

Some festival-goers come from as far away as Albuquerque, N.M., which is why the festival has partnered with Four Points Sheraton to serve as this year’s host hotel. Packages are available.

Full festival passes are available for $65 plus fees and can be purchased now, while tickets to individual films are $15 plus fees and will become available closer to the event.

Get more information about the Snakebite Film Festival on its website here.

