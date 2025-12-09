Lolo Loves Local wants to buy your business' gift cards in 13th annual Trade-A-Thon

Photo: Lolo Loves Local The 13th annual Trade-A-Thon will be held Tuesday, Dec. 16.

The holiday season is about to get a whole lot more local—and a lot more creative—thanks to the return of a wildly popular Okanagan tradition.

The 13th annual Trade-A-Thon is a week away, giving businesses across the valley the chance to stock up on holiday gift certificates without spending a dime. Yes, you read that right. No cash required.

The Trade-A-Thon, which is co-ordinated by TEC Okanagan and LoLo Loves Local, invites businesses of all sizes to join a one-of-a-kind, online marketplace where they can barter gift certificates for other goods and services. It’s a clever way to boost visibility, attract new clients, reward staff, explore local offerings and—best of all—keep dollars circulating in the Okanagan.

Here’s how it works: Each participating business decides on a gift certificate offer—maybe $250 total, split into 10 certificates worth $25 each. Whatever value it commits, that exact amount is instantly loaded into the business’ online shopping account to spend on other local business gift certificates and products. Business owners can even extend that shopping power to their staff, and every employee account that gets set up receives a bonus $25 credit.

The numbers speak for themselves. Last year’s Trade-A-Thon featured more than $250,000 in gift certificates exchanged among more than 200 Okanagan businesses, and organizers say this year’s submissions already suggest an even bigger turnout.

The free, fully online event runs Tuesday, Dec. 16, and the lineup of available products and services is already impressive—advertising packages, spa and massage treatments, fresh-baked goods, counselling, HVAC services, pet care, accommodations, activities, photography, kids’ clothing, curated gift boxes and plenty more.

To learn more or sign up, visit the Trade-A-Thon website here.

And if that isn’t festive enough, LoLo Loves Local is also rolling out a major promotional giveaway valued at over $500 in local products and services. Entering is as easy as taking part in the Trade-A-Thon, tagging your favourite local businesses, sharing the post or sending referrals to LoLo Loves Local. Full contest details can be found here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.