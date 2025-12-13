Liquidity's wine and food offerings perfect for the season

Photo: Contributed Liquidity has two standout wines ready to pour this season, the 2024 Viognier and the 2021 Dividend.

At Liquidity, the holidays arrive with two standouts worth opening the moment friends walk through the door: the bright, expressive 2024 Viognier and the structured, comforting 2021 Dividend. Together, they’re shaping the first full winter under Liquidity winemaker Conor and chef Josh’s collaborative touch, each bringing their own story to the table. Keep reading to learn more about the perfect pairings for these wines.

People behind the pairings

Conor grew up loving both chemistry and art, a combination that eventually led him to winemaking. His career took him across Australia, New Zealand, and England before bringing him to the Okanagan, where he joined Liquidity as a winemaker this year. His approach is grounded and honest, allowing a deep respect for the place to guide decisions that bring out what’s unique to each vineyard.

Josh’s roots go back to family meals, everyone gathering at the end of the day to share food, talk about their day, and learn from it. He trained at Okanagan College in Kelowna and built his skills in the region’s tourism-driven culinary scene, working with chefs from all over the world before joining Liquidity in March 2023.

2024 Viognier: The graceful winter pour

Photo: Contributed The 2024 Viognier sources grapes from France, grown during a cooler, rain-affected growing season giving the wine a wonderful blend of richness and depth.

The 2024 Viognier layers tangerine, honeysuckle, and rose on a smooth, lengthy palate. Sourced from France during a cooler, rain-affected growing season, the fruit developed concentration and freshness. Conor describes it as a wonderful blend of richness and depth, perfect for sharing around a charcuterie board or a cozy fire après-ski.

Josh is looking ahead to the reopening of the Tapas room and is thinking back to our Summer Vegetable Duo of roasted rainbow carrots, radish purée, hakurei turnips, pistachios, and balsamic that will pair wonderfully with this new release. Stay tuned for next year’s Tapas Room menu.

A red built for winter plates

Photo: Contributed The 202 Dividend is made from Okanagan fruit, aged 16 months in French oak, bringing both power and elegance to the wine.

The 2021 Dividend is dark, deep, and rich, with aromas of strawberries, licorice, and freshly chopped fennel, followed by black cherry and raspberry leaf tea on the palate. Made from Okanagan fruit and aged 16 months in French oak, it brings both power and elegance to the table. Conor calls it one of his favourite examples of what blending can do. Making a wine greater than their individual components.

Josh is equally enthusiastic. For this season’s five-course private dinners in Liquidity’s Loft, he paired it with a flat iron beef duo: braised beef tart, confit potatoes, beet purée, mushroom duxelles, and black apple jus. An elevated pairing that played right into the wine’s depth and structure.

Whether you’re hosting a big dinner or just settling in after a long day, the 2024 Viognier and 2021 Dividend are the kind of bottles that make winter taste better. Shop yours now.

