Take stress out of picking interior paint with Pro Works Painting colour consultant

Photo: Kara Eads, Unsplash Pro Works Painting offers a colour consultant to ensure you make the right choice.

If you are still thinking about what to get yourself for Christmas, look no further than a fresh new look for your home.

There is no better time than December and January to do interior painting, as the top professionals are more readily available. Pro Works Painting is making it even better this year with a sweet deal. The Okanagan company is offering 15% off interior painting projects booked and completed by Jan. 31, 2026.

PWP is the largest painting business in the Okanagan, and it boasts more than 350 Google reviews that reflect the client happiness of jobs well done. Not only will it do a magnificent job on the walls of your home, but it brings something to the table that no other Okanagan company does: It employs a full-time colour consultant that makes the toughest decision the easiest.

“A lot of people have colour anxiety,” says Pro Works Painting Kelowna owner and operator John Morgan, who brought the company to the region more than a decade ago. “That’s a really big thing, because you’re only getting your house painted once every five or ten years. That’s why we’re the only company that actually has a full-time, full-salaried colour consultant.

Photo: Spacejoy, Unsplash

“Her only job is to pick colours. She’s been with us for 10 years, so she knows every colour from here to the moon, which ones are popular and which ones are not. She really takes all the stress and the anxiety out of that experience, because it can be really daunting, having to pick a colour you have to live with.”

Morgan says colours are often misunderstood and homeowners can unintentionally create design clashes without expert advice—something he can easily spot when browsing MLS listings.

“There’s certain colour combos that a colour consultant would never do,” Morgan says.

Using Pro Works Painting and its colour consultant could even save you money in the long run.

“We help customers save money, not just by reducing the cost for them, but it’s also because when you pick the right colour you sometimes you can paint fewer things as well,” he says.

While many assume crisp whites are still the best option, Morgan says the data tells a different story. Wall paint is starting to warm up again, as beige is replacing “greige”—a combination of gray and beige—as a more popular choice.

In other words, there is no need to worry. Simply reach out to Morgan at Pro Works Painting and get started on that beautiful new look your home so richly deserves.

That can be done by visiting the Pro Works Painting website here.

