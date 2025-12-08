Discover smart, stylish LG innovation at Trail Appliances in Kelowna

Photo: LG You can test LG's technology and innovation at Trail Appliances in Kelowna.

It has never been easier to get a first-hand look at LG innovation.

All you have to do is visit the showroom at Kelowna’s Trail Appliances. The Enterprise Way location allows the public to see, test and experience LG appliances in person, ensuring they understand how each model fits into their daily routines and living spaces.

Trail Appliances features a range of LG’s smart, stylish and energy-efficient kitchen and laundry appliances designed to elevate Okanagan homes. The machines are built for households that value both performance and design, thanks to sleek finishes and intuitive features.

Whether you are renovating a kitchen, replacing an aging washer or simply exploring new ideas, the showroom offers an engaging environment. Knowledgeable staff members are on hand to answer questions and highlight features that matter most to homeowners, allowing them to narrow choices and select LG appliances tailored to their needs, lifestyle and budget.

Here are six premier LG products that will make your home more functional and stylish:

• LG Counter-Depth MAX Refrigerator with Zero Clearance — It offers a built-in look without the built-in price, thanks to its near-flush installation and zero clearance hinge system that allows both French doors to open fully even next to walls. Its counter-depth max capacity—LG’s largest among freestanding counter-depth models—provides ample room for groceries. Three ice options, including slow-melting craft ice, add a premium touch to cocktails, iced coffee and daily drinks.

• LG Induction Slide-In Range — Looking for something that delivers powerful, precise cooking with lightning-fast boils and responsive heat control? Air sous vide and air fry functions let users achieve professional results without extra appliances, while ProBake Convection ensures even browning. With ThinQ connectivity, the range can be monitored or controlled remotely and responds to Google Assistant or Alexa voice commands.

• LG QuadWash Pro Dishwasher — It offers sparkling, table-ready dishes in just 60 minutes. QuadWash Pro provides up to 38% more cleaning power than standard QuadWash, using high-pressure jets and micro-bubbles to break down residue. Dynamic heat dry circulates hot air for fast, thorough drying—eliminating the need for towel touch-ups.

• LG Smart 1.3 cu. ft. Low Profile Over-the-Range Microwave — This sleek, low-profile microwave installs flush with a zero clearance door design for a modern, seamless look. Its four-speed, 550 cubic feet per minute ventilation system quickly removes smoke, steam and odours, while sensor cooking automatically adjusts settings to prevent over- or undercooking.

• LG WashTower with Heat Pump Dryer — LG pairs the washer with an exclusive DirectDrive Heat Pump Dryer using six-motion technology for gentle, effective fabric care. It uses up to 65% less energy than conventional dryers and is Energy Star certified. The ventless design and auto cleaning condenser simplify installation and help maintain performance with minimal effort.

• LG WashCombo All-in-One — The machine washes and dries a load in under two hours with no load transfer required. Its ventless, 120-volt plug design allows installation almost anywhere, while Inverter HeatPump technology cuts energy use by up to 60% and has earned Energy Star most efficient 2024 status. With a 5.7 cubic-foot capacity, it handles large loads, including king-size comforters.

Professional delivery and installation services round out the experience. LG appliances from Trail Appliances, whether purchased online or in the store, arrive ready for use, helping Okanagan families upgrade their homes with confidence and convenience.

To see the LG lineup at Trail Appliances, visit its website here.

Photo: LG

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.