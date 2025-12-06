Home Block at CedarCreek offers plenty of ways to enjoy holiday season

Photo: Home Block at CedarCreek Celebrate the holidays in style at Home Block at CedarCreek this season.

As winter settles across the Okanagan, Home Block at CedarCreek becomes a warm, welcoming place to gather. With vineyard views, a wood-fired grill and wines that reflect the terroir, it’s an inviting backdrop for celebrating the season.

Seasonal dining, locally inspired

Chef Neil Taylor builds each dish around CedarCreek’s wine-first philosophy, crafting comforting, memorable plates using ingredients from the estate gardens and local farmers, foragers and ranchers. Throughout the holidays, guests can enjoy two-course wine-paired lunches or three-course wine-paired dinners, each designed to showcase bold flavours and the best of what’s in season. Menus evolve weekly, so every visit feels fresh and new.

For an elevated experience, the Library Experience offers a five-course menu built around limited-release and rare library wines. An unforgettable way to celebrate the season.

And as the year draws to a close, Home Block invites guests to ring in 2026 with special New Year’s Eve menus. Choose a three-course wine-paired lunch or an indulgent five-course dinner, both crafted to highlight estate-grown ingredients and paired with standout CedarCreek wines.

Reserve your New Year’s Eve Lunch or Dinner now.

Private celebrations

For festive gatherings, Home Block offers the Trust the Chef experience, a four-course seasonal menu served in the serene surroundings of the Aspect House, where Taylor leads guests on a culinary journey.

Inquire for this limited seasonal private dinner.

