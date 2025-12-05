Kelowna’s new luxury eyewear destination

Photo: Eyestyle Eyecare The Okanagan's most luxurious eyewear brands can be found at Eyestyle Eyecare.

A new optometry clinic in downtown Kelowna is elevating the local eyewear scene by bringing several luxury designer brands to the Okanagan for the first time.

Eyestyle Eyecare, located in The Block on Bernard Avenue, combines full-scope medical optometry with a curated optical boutique. Founded by Dr. Jimmy Dhesa and Dr. Manjot Minhas, the clinic first opened in South Surrey–White Rock and has now expanded to Kelowna to meet growing demand for premium vision care and designer eyewear.

After recognizing that many Okanagan residents were travelling to the Lower Mainland for high-end frames, Eyestyle Eyecare set out to offer these sought-after collections closer to home. The clinic is Kelowna’s exclusive retailer for Cartier, Dior, Fendi, Celine and the Tom Ford Icon Collection—making it a destination for luxury eyewear in the Okanagan.

The boutique also features additional designer brands, including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Prada, Balmain and Bvlgari, along with the newly added Miu Miu collection. Eyestyle Eyecare showcases one of the region’s largest Maui Jim, Oakley and Lindberg displays, giving patients and shoppers access to a wide range of premium styles.

Beyond its selection of designer glasses, Eyestyle Eyecare provides comprehensive eye exams in Kelowna, including screenings for glaucoma, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy and refractive error—an essential component of children’s vision and learning. Patients can book a full eye exam or bring in an existing prescription for updated eyewear.

Understanding that eyewear reflects both personal style and functional needs, the clinic offers frames for every lifestyle. While known for its luxury offerings, Eyestyle Eyecare also carries a large selection of affordable eyewear from well-known brands such as Ray-Ban, Michael Kors, Ted Baker and Hugo Boss. Direct billing for prescription eyewear is available, making the process convenient for patients.

Eyestyle Eyecare maintains an active Instagram presence, showcasing new arrivals, luxury collections and behind-the-scenes content. More information about its eyewear brands, services and online appointment booking is available through the Eyestyle Eyecare website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.