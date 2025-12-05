Buyers will find new home and value at Ascent in Kelowna's Upper Mission

Photo: Highstreet You can get into your new Ascent home with a limited time 2.99% mortgage rate.

“Too many buyers overlook new homes,” says Darcy Nyrose, one of the sales representatives for Ascent by Highstreet. “Meanwhile, Ascent continues to be the best value new condo in Kelowna.”

Right now, house hunters are focused on value. That’s where Ascent, in Kelowna’s Upper Mission, stands out. Bigger floor plans. Better, market-driven pricing. Sought after Upper Mission location. With the added value of an exclusive, limited time 2.99% mortgage rate that keeps more money in buyers’ pockets each month.

“Ascent offers both size and value,” Nyrose says. “The pricing has been sharp since launch so we haven’t had to rely on huge discounts to move people in. And the size of these homes are what this market and buyers want. Bigger.”

Kelowna’s best value

Alpha and Bravo buildings are both move-in ready with a great selection of junior one-bedroom to three-bedroom homes available, with one or two parking spaces included. Ascent is offering a 2.99% exclusive rate for a limited time, which can save buyers hundreds of dollars per month, on these homes:

• Junior one-bedroom, one-bathroom, approximately 406 square feet, starting at $284,900.

• One-bedroom, one-bathroom, approximately 659 square feet, starting from $399,900.

• Two-bedroom, two-bathroom, approximately 957 square feet, starting from $499,900.

• Three-bedroom, two-bathroom corner condo, approximately 1,114 square feet, and a two-floor, three-bedroom, three-bathroom, approximately 1,564 square-foot home both start from $679,900.

Nyrose says many first-time buyers still believe the “fixer-upper” myth, that sweat equity is the only way to get ahead.

“Right now, in this market, save your sweat for the gym, which by the way, it’s a really good one at Ascent, and is included with your strata,” Nyrose says.

Photo: Highstreet

Why new matters right now

Buying new comes with financial advantages including:

• If you’re purchasing as your primary residence, you’re eligible for B.C.’s property transfer tax exemption. That’s savings of up to $13,198.

• If this is your first home, you may also qualify for the federal GST first-time buyer rebate. That’s a savings of up to $37,995.

• Additional new construction mortgage options, including the Ascent-exclusive limited time 2.99% rate on a three-year term

Everything is brand new with modern layouts, quality finishes and no surprise repair bills. And every home is backed by Highstreet’s Double Warranty, the longest new home warranty in Canada. That’s 4-10-20 versus the standard 2-5-10.

Every home also includes one or two parking stalls, with EV upgrade options available. “In other projects we’re seeing no parking or only one, and an additional stall can range up to $65,000,” Nyrose says. “So our parking is more added value.”

Storage lockers are also available to purchase, all of which helps strengthen resale value.

Move right in

Remaining homes in Alpha and Bravo are move-in ready. No costly renos or cleaning. Just unpack, decorate, and start enjoying life in the Upper Mission.

For many buyers, waiting on the market has been the theme for the past two years. Don’t miss this opportunity for competitive pricing, 2.99% mortgage incentive and unbeatable location.

Check out the condos this weekend. The sales centre is open this Friday to Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at 105-1111 Frost Rd. and by appointment. Call 778-200-5576, visit OwnAscent.ca, or book online.

Photo: Highstreet

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.