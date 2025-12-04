Think Local

Westside Wine Trail hosting Sip into the Season holiday event on Saturday

Photo: Westside Wine Trail Your holiday spirit will be overflowing during the Sip into the Season event on Saturday.

It’s time to get into the holiday spirit, and Westside Wine Trail is ready to help.

The annual Sip into the Season event returns this weekend in the Okanagan’s most famous wine trail. The event, which will take place on Saturday (Dec. 6), will once again offer a self-guided tour of festive flavours, vineyard views and early holiday shopping opportunities from noon to 5 p.m.

For just $20, ticket holders will be able to visit participating wineries and sample two wine pours at each stop, paired with a small festive bite crafted to complement the tasting. There are 14 wineries taking part in this year’s event, giving guests plenty of opportunity to explore the trail and to discover new bottles before holiday gatherings begin.

Each participating winery brings its own personality to the afternoon, with seasonal décor, special releases and curated gifts ready for purchase. The combination of tasting and shopping has become a stress-free way to check off holiday lists while supporting local businesses on the Westside Wine Trail.

Photo: Westside Wine Trail

This year’s Sip into the Season will also be collecting new toys for The Salvation Army Westside toy room, so please bring along a fun item to make someone else’s holiday season one to remember.

The wineries taking part in this year’s Sip into the Season are:

• Black Swift Vineyards

• Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery

• Little Straw Vineyards

• Quails’ Gate Winery

• the hatch

• Volcanic Hills Estate Winery

• Beaumont Family Estate Winery

• Grizzli Winery

• Mission Hill Family Estate

• Frind Estate Winery

• Off the Grid Organic Winery

• Kalala Organic Estate Winery

• Ciao Bella Winery

• Niche Wine Company

Tickets are limited, so do not wait until Saturday. To purchase tickets or get more details, visit the Sip into the Season website here.

Photo: Westside Wine Trail

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.