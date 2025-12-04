Habitat’s 50/50 jackpot surges — Could it sell out this holiday season?

Photo: Contributed Len A from Kelowna (right) won last year’s December draw. The current jackpot of Habitat for Humanity's You Win, We Build 50/50 Lottery already sits at more than $135,000, making this holiday season’s draw one of its most exciting yet.

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s You Win, We Build 50/50 Lottery is turning heads this holiday season, with the jackpot soaring at record speed and creeping toward what could become one of the largest prizes in the lottery’s history.

Community excitement is building just as fast as the pot itself.

What began as a strong seasonal draw has rapidly gained momentum, transforming into one of Habitat Okanagan’s fastest-growing jackpots to date. With December sales already tracking ahead of last year’s 50/50, the big question now on everyone’s mind is will this be Habitat Okanagan’s first lottery sell out?

If the current pace continues, one lucky winner on Dec. 17, 2025, could unwrap a truly extraordinary Christmas gift with a potential payout of $175,000.

The countdown is officially on. Tickets are available until midnight Dec. 15, and the Habitat team is hitting the road to make it easier than ever to join in the holiday lottery fun. Want to get your tickets in person? Just drop by some of the upcoming holiday markets, including:

• Laurel Packing House, Kelowna – Dec. 5–7

• Penticton Trade and Convention Centre – Dec. 13–14

Danielle Smith, director of resource development, encourages shoppers to keep an eye out for convenient pop-up ticket booths.

“If you’re already shopping at a ReStore, watch for our 50/50 booth selling the You Win We Build lottery tickets in select locations before the deadline,” she says. “Of course, the quickest and easiest way to secure your tickets right now is through the online at our raffle page, rafflebox.ca/raffle/hfh-okanagan which will be live until midnight Dec. 15, 2025.

For anyone who prefers to order by phone with credit card, you can purchase your tickets by calling 778-755-4346 ext. 210 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Beyond the thrill of a potential six-figure win, every ticket purchased plays a crucial role in helping Habitat for Humanity Okanagan build safe, stable and affordable homes for local families.

Don’t miss your chance to win big this season, while helping build brighter futures in our community.