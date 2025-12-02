Be the Reason campaign will create more inspiration stories like Michelle's

Think Local

Photo: CMHA Vernon Michelle overcame the odds to be a bright spot at CMHA Vernon.

Michelle had been convinced that she would never accomplish anything, that she would never be enough.

From as far back as she can remember, she heard the same message constantly: cerebral palsy would hold her back, that her dreams were unrealistic. That hope was pointless.

Over years of discouragement, Michelle became isolated and uncertain. Self-confidence was non-existent. With little education and no job, the future was hinged by closed doors. Then came the abuse—an emotionally destructive relationship that heightened her depression, anxiety and lack of self-worth.

And just when life couldn't get much worse, Michelle was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

“I didn't have any confidence. It’s even hard now to accept compliments because I don’t see it. I have been beaten down too much,” she says.

Michelle often masks her pain with humour, deflecting the weight of her experiences. “When talking about the trauma in my life, I laugh because that’s how I deal with it," she says. "I don't want people to be sorry for me.”

Michelle could have stayed in survival mode. It would have been easy to keep navigating the rut that life had become. No future. No prospect. But something shifted. Michelle made a courageous decision to silence the voices that told her she wasn't enough and to show her children that change is possible. That her story wasn't over. It was just beginning.

Michelle’s first step was enrolling in a program that helps survivors of violence improve confidence and get ready for the labour force. Michelle had never held a job—not because she lacked ambition, but from years of being told she wasn’t capable due to her cerebral palsy and the other challenges thrown her way. Yet, despite these obstacles, she possessed something just as powerful as experience: determination. Building a path forward required creativity, courage and support.

Two years ago, after a suggestion from a case worker, Michelle took the leap and started volunteering as part of the reception team at CMHA Vernon. And it didn’t take long for Michelle to make an impression on the CMHA team. As every volunteer shift begins, she goes desk to desk, saying hi to everyone with a smile and high five.

“I’m the high five queen,” she says with overflowing pride. “That’s my morning ritual. It brightens people’s days.”

What seemed like a small decision turned out to be a life-changing moment. The experience didn’t just build skills; it built confidence, purpose and a sense of belonging. Michelle wasn't just showing up. She was showing herself what she was capable of.

“I felt relieved, at ease. Everyone here sees me for who I am," she says. “It's not, ‘Oh, it’s Michelle with cerebral palsy,’ or that I can’t do things. At CMHA, I truly feel seen.”

Michelle has proven to be versatile and ready to tackle new roles—whether it’s answering phones, co-ordinating payments or handling questions when someone drops in.

Once afraid to speak out or attempt new things, Michelle has flourished at CMHA Vernon, to the point that she recently walked into the executive director’s office and said that she should be hired as a casual receptionist.

“I thought about it a long time but thought they wouldn’t hire me because I had no education and no job history. But they hired me. Being here shows me that people care about me,” she says. “I love being here and love everyone in the building. I love the opportunity CMHA has given me.”

Photo: CMHA Vernon

Since 1959, CMHA Vernon programs and services have helped transform lives, foster wellness and increase inclusion in the North Okanagan. CMHA Vernon is committed to making mental health accessible to everyone. Whether it’s through safe housing, youth counselling, food security programs, crisis lines or tailored employment support for incredible people like Michelle, the organization works to meet people where they are and walk alongside them on their journey to wellness.

About a million British Columbians will experience a mental illness each year. An estimated 84,000 children and youth in B.C. have a diagnosed mental disorder, yet less than one-third of those children are receiving mental health services. Mental illness isn’t always dramatic or visible; it can be as quiet as persistent anxiety, ongoing sadness or the inability to cope with everyday stress.

Too often, mental health supports are only available once someone is in crisis, but the CMHA believes in supporting people early as well and that people do not have to go hit rock bottom before they can start healing. Thanks to the generous support of the North Okanagan community, CMHA Vernon is able to reach individuals at all stages of their mental health journey and with all the supports, like housing and employment, that are needed for full and healthy lives.

Sadly, Michelle’s experience of so many different challenges isn’t unique. Recent studies of Canadian women aged 15 to 24 who had experienced intimate partner violence showed that 12% of them were also living with post-traumatic stress disorder. And for women living with disabilities, 55% have faced some form of intimate partner violence in their lifetime. These staggering statistics are more than numbers; they represent real people like Michelle.

Today, thanks to support from donors like you, Michelle is rebuilding her life with strength, resilience and a renewed sense of purpose. CMHA Vernon can meet Michelle where she is at and address the different things needed to heal that can be less obvious, like a job and place to show how amazing she is. She’s a caring mom who makes sure her kids feel safe and supported every day. Her mental health journey is ongoing, but thanks to the care she received, she now faces each day with renewed hope and resilience.

“Every day is a struggle, but bring it on. My family is so proud of me,” she says, still learning to feel that same pride in herself.

“I have a hard time being good to myself because I don’t believe I deserve anything good. But I’ve conquered cerebral palsy and breast cancer. CMHA is a place where I don’t think of those struggles. Being at CMHA is the best thing to happen to me.”

The North Okanagan is home to hundreds of individuals just like Michelle, resilient people working to heal, navigate their mental health and step into a future where they feel seen, heard and worthy.

They are your co-workers, neighbours and friends. They’re part of you. Show them they matter, that they’re seen, valued and cared for.

Your donation to CMHA Vernon lets the light of compassion shine—brightening lives, renewing strength and reassuring people they are never alone. It reminds them that healing is possible and that they matter.

Be the reason someone feels heard. Be the reason someone feels seen. Be the reason someone feels worthy.

CMHA Vernon witnesses every day how a single act of compassion can transform a life. Your support makes this possible. It helps the organization deliver inclusive, youth-centred counselling and crisis support, create safe spaces for healing and connection, reach isolated individuals with skill-building programs and stand beside those facing housing insecurity and substance use challenges.

Your gift is more than a donation. It’s a powerful act of kindness.

Be the reason hope lives here.

