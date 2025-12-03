Think Local

The growing popularity of modular homes in B.C.

B.C. modular homes

Photo: Contributed The advantages of modular homes built in B.C. include less time to build, lower cost, environmental sustainable construction, lower energy costs for the home and more flexible designs than traditional home construction.

Across British Columbia, more and more homebuyers are discovering the benefits of modular homes — a smarter, faster, and more sustainable way to build.

At Eagle Homes, a proud family-owned and community-minded company based in four locations across B.C. — Salmon Arm, Kamloops, Castlegar and Cranbrook, modular construction isn’t just a building method, it’s a better way to create homes that meet modern needs without sacrificing quality, comfort or style.

What is a modular home?

A modular home is a home built in sections (or modules) at a specialized factory, rather than entirely on-site like a traditional home. Once the sections are complete, they’re transported to the building site and carefully assembled on a permanent foundation. The result is a finished home that looks and performs just like any conventional house and is held to the same building codes and safety standards required throughout B.C.

In fact, many people are surprised to learn that modular homes often exceed traditional construction standards, thanks to precise engineering, controlled indoor building conditions and advanced quality inspections during every stage of the process.

Why modular homes are gaining popularity

Today’s housing market is changing fast and modular homes are meeting that challenge head-on.

The reasons this modern approach to homebuilding is gaining traction across B.C. and beyond include:

• Faster build times—Because the home is constructed indoors while the foundation is being prepared on-site, modular homes can be completed in a fraction of the time it takes for a conventional build. Many units arrive up to 80% complete and can be move-in ready within weeks, not months. That’s a huge advantage in a housing market where timelines and availability are everything.

• Lower and more predictable costs—Building in a controlled factory environment means fewer weather delays, reduced labour costs, and less material waste. These efficiencies translate directly into lower construction costs and more predictable pricing, helping homeowners plan their budgets with confidence. For families, retirees or first-time buyers, that makes modular housing one of the most affordable paths to homeownership.

• Environmentally sustainable construction—Sustainability is a cornerstone of modern modular design. Homes are built with superior insulation, tighter seals, and smarter material use, resulting in lower energy consumption and reduced emissions over time. Eagle Homes’ modular builds are designed to meet, and often exceed, B.C. Building Code and B.C. Energy Step Code requirements, supporting a greener future for our communities.

• Flexible zoning and design options—Another major advantage of modular homes is their flexibility. They can be designed to fit on a variety of residential lots, from suburban neighbourhoods to rural acreages, and tailored to different layouts, sizes, and aesthetic preferences. Whether you’re looking for a compact starter home, a custom family design or a modern downsizing option, modular construction provides the freedom to make it happen.

Building homes, strengthening communities

At Eagle Homes, modular construction isn’t just about building faster or saving money, it’s about building better. As a family business deeply rooted in the community, Eagle Homes takes pride in creating housing solutions that strengthen local neighbourhoods, support sustainable growth, and help more families achieve their dream of homeownership.

With expert craftsmanship, community values, and a commitment to innovation, Eagle Homes continues to lead the way in modern modular homebuilding across B.C.

Photo: Contributed Modular homes built in B.C. often exceed traditional construction standards, thanks to precise engineering, controlled indoor building conditions and advanced quality inspections during every stage of the process.

