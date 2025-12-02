Think Local

Summerland Waterfront Resort & Spa now a Christmas wonderland for everyone

Christmas at the Lake

Photo: Summerland Waterfront Resort & Spa A festive lakeside escape awaits you at Summerland Waterfront Resort & Spa.

A new Christmas tradition is taking shape, as Summerland Waterfront Resort & Spa unveils a season-long celebration designed to bring locals and visitors together for a festive lakeside escape.

From now until Dec. 31, the Okanagan resort is transforming its property into a Christmas wonderland filled with lights, workshops, tastings and classic holiday experiences. The theme for the season, Christmas at the Lake, aims to blend the calm of the shoreline with the magic of the holidays.

Billed as “your oasis in the Okanagan,” the resort wants to become a place where warm welcomes, cozy moments and memory-making come naturally.

“Christmas in Summerland is about slowing down, making memories and celebrating together,” general manager Lisa Jaager says. “We’re excited to welcome guests to a season filled with sparkle, flavour and connection.”

Photo: Summerland Waterfront Resort & Spa

December weekends built around flavour and discovery

As December arrives, the resort shifts into weekend programming packed with curated local experiences.

“December weekends will be filled with curated experiences, which includes guided wine and brewery tastings with shuttle service,” Jaager says. “Guests can also enjoy Sips & Snacks and Suds & Snacks evenings featuring Lightning Rock Winery, Detonate Brewing and Chefs with Thyme.”

The Sips & Snacks and Suds & Snacks evenings bring the flavours of the South Okanagan directly to the resort, pairing local craft beverages with chef-prepared bites. Each event is designed to showcase a different maker or culinary partner, giving guests a chance to taste their way through the region.

Festive fun for all ages

Beyond tastings and workshops, the resort has planned daily and weekly holiday activities to keep families, couples and solo travellers entertained throughout their stay. Cozy holiday movies, nightly hot chocolate, gingerbread house decorating and more are set to bring out the childlike joy of the season.

The resort’s lakefront location—quiet, peaceful and surrounded by winter scenery—helps create a backdrop full of nostalgia and charm.

Learn more here.

Explore Summerland with Holiday Stamp Card

A new addition this year is the 2025 Holiday Stamp Card, a shop-local initiative running until Dec. 31.

Visitors and residents can pick up a Holiday Stamp Card at the resort’s front desk and explore Summerland’s downtown shops, collecting stamps along the way. Just three or more stamps earns an entry into a draw for a two-night lakeside escape, plus a holiday gift basket filled with local goods.

Participating businesses include some of Summerland’s most beloved shops:

• Frilly Lilly – chic décor, candles, and self-care favourites

• Granville Mercantile – vintage finds and cozy holiday treasures

• Maple Roch – gourmet maple products and Canadian-made treats

• Replenish Refillery – eco-friendly soaps, cleaners, and zero-waste essentials

The program encourages visitors to venture beyond the resort and experience the heart of Summerland’s small-town charm.

View all the participating shops here.

Photo: Summerland Waterfront Resort & Spa

Give the gift of a lakeside getaway

Holiday gifting gets a boost this year, too. The resort is promoting its holiday gift certificate program, offering guests the chance to give a lakeside experience to friends or family. And for the first time, the giver also gets rewarded—those purchasing resort gift certificates will earn a bonus gift and be entered into a draw for a complimentary stay.

It’s a way to extend the spirit of the season beyond the decorations and events, encouraging guests to share relaxation with others.

Get your gift card here.

A new tradition for Summerland

With its full lineup of activities, local collaborations and festive atmosphere, the Summerland Waterfront Resort & Spa hopes Christmas at the Lake will become an annual touchstone for the community—a place where both residents and travellers can unwind and reconnect.

From twinkling lights to handcrafted keepsakes, wine-country adventures and warm mugs of hot chocolate by the fire, the resort’s inaugural Christmas season promises a little something for everyone looking to escape into holiday magic.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.