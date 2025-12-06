Westbrook's festive open house set for Dec. 13

Photo: Contributed Westbrook is located right off Westside Road, just seven minutes from downtown Kelowna.

Just in time for the season of giving, Westbrook by Highstreet is rolling out a holiday-themed open house with free photos with Santa.

Everyone is invited but it is looking for people who are ready to be part of something more than “just a rental”.

On Saturday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westbrook at 1520 Westside Road South (on Tsinstikeptum 10) will open its doors for a Christmas-filled experience. Plus, if you’re tired of lining up at the mall for an hour and paying for a photo with Santa, Westbrook will have a special holly jolly guest and are including the photos. All you have to do is head on down. There’s no RSVP required.

Whether you're curious about the community, seriously looking for a new home, or just seeking Santa, this is your moment to see if Westbrook fits you, and to see if you fit Westbrook.

What to expect at the jolly open house

This isn’t your ordinary open house, it’s a holiday celebration with heart:

• Free photos with Santa—Bring the family, grab a picture and soak in the Christmas spirit.

• Hot chocolate bar—Warm up with seasonal drinks as you tour.

• On-site suite tours—Check out the homes, imagine life here and feel the quality and design.

• On-the-spot pre-approval—Apply during the event, and if you're pre-approved you’ll be entered to win a prize.

Why this open house matters

Westbrook is designed to be a real community. Some of its standout features include:

• Full-time on-site staff with responses guaranteed in 48 hours or less and year-round events.

• Amenities that build connection such as outdoor trails, a community garden, dog run, basketball and pickleball courts, bookable community lounge, games area, outdoor BBQ area, and fire pit.

• Comfortable, quiet living—In-suite laundry, covered balconies and thoughtfully designed layouts.

• Carbon-free Homes, built to Step Code 4 of the B.C. Energy Step Code.

Photo: Contributed Community spaces and year-round events are designed to bring people together.

Here’s the important part. They want you, if you’re the right fit

This isn’t just about filling units. Highstreet is carefully building a community and its looking for people who will add to the spirit of Westbrook, not just live in it.

If you care about connection, comfortable living, and being part of a neighbourhood that actually feels like one, the open house is your chance. Representatives be there, not just to show you an apartment but to ask: Are you someone who wants to live here?

At the event, you can talk with staff, meet potential neighbours and get a real feel for whether Westbrook is a place where you belong.

How to make your move

1. Come by Dec. 13 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)—No RSVP is needed, just bring yourself (and maybe your family for Santa pics).

2. Tour the suites—Explore different floor plans and imagine your life here.

3. Apply on the spot—Get pre-approved and you might win a prize.

4. Talk to the team—Learn more about the community and what makes Westbrook tick.

Can’t wait for the open house? Feel free to book a tour ahead of time at renthighstreet.ca or call 778-901-2247, so you can Feel Good. Live Right. at Westbrook.