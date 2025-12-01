Think Local

Hope for the Holidays campaign seeks mental health support during holiday season

Offer hope for the holidays

Photo: CMHA Kelowna The Hope for the Holidays campaign wants to make sure everyone has mental care and support this holiday season and beyond.

CMHA Kelowna is calling on the community to embrace Hope for the Holidays at a time when many people are experiencing heightened mental health challenges and need help.

The organization’s Hope for the Holidays campaign is a call-out to the community to help ensure everyone has the care and support they need during the holiday season and beyond.

Canadian studies show 52% of Canadians struggle with their mental health during the holidays. Economic strain, lack of affordable housing and the toxic drug crisis increase the weight many individuals and families already carry. CEO Mike Gawliuk explains that the season may not be festive for everyone.

“This is a time of year that can bring a lot of joy, but it can also bring greater levels of stress, anxiety, depression, and loneliness,” Gawliuk says.

These seasonal challenges are on top of what is, according to The State of Mental Health in Canada report, a significant decline in our collective mental health.

“When we look at the most recent national research, we see that mental health in Canada is three times worse than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that access to mental health services is not equal across the country,” Gawliuk says.

The Hope for the Holidays campaign is a way for the community to participate in addressing that disparity in access to vital services.

“This is a time to come together to support neighbours who are facing mental health challenges,” Gawliuk says. “Gifts from our community help us ensure resources and care for available for anyone in need, no matter the circumstances.”

Donations will help expand mental health programming, support and counselling for youth, adults and families. CMHA Kelowna is calling on the community to donate today, helping to change the narrative around mental health and build a more mentally healthy community where everyone can thrive.

“By reaching out with generosity and connection,” Gawliuk says, “we can make this a season of hope for everyone.”

Postal interruptions continue to make it difficult for charities like CMHA Kelowna to connect with supporters. Donations to the Hope for the Holidays campaign can be made online by visiting the Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna website here, by phone at (250) 861-3644, or in person at CMHA Kelowna, which is located at 504 Sutherland Ave.

