Thirteenth edition of Craft Culture Holiday Market goes this weekend at Prospera Place

Huge holiday market returns

Photo: Craft Culture The 13th annual Craft Culture Holiday Market will be held this weekend at Prospera Place.

Kelowna’s largest holiday market will return this weekend, bigger and better than ever.

The 13th annual Craft Culture Holiday Market will be held at Prospera Place this Friday, Dec. 5, to Sunday, Dec. 7, offering shoppers a festive showcase of more than 200 local crafters and artisans. The three-day event brings together a wide range of handcrafted and one-of-a-kind goods, giving visitors a chance to find unique gifts while supporting small businesses.

The market runs Friday from 1-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $7, while youth aged 15 and under can enter free of charge. Organizers say Friday and Sunday afternoons are typically the best times to browse with smaller crowds, as Saturday morning tends to draw the highest attendance. You can get your tickets here.

Photo: Craft Culture

“The heart of this market has always been supporting local,” organizer Karalyn Lockhart says. “Every purchase directly impacts a small business, an artist or a family in our community. We’re proud to bring together more than 200 talented creators under one roof, and we’re grateful to the thousands of shoppers who make this event part of their holiday tradition each year.”

Craft Culture has grown into a holiday tradition for many Okanagan residents, drawing thousands each year. With expanded vendor offerings and an emphasis on supporting local makers, the 2025 market promises another busy weekend of shopping and community spirit.

Online ticket holders can skip the purchase-at-door lineup and enter through a designated gate. Those planning multiple visits can purchase a three-day pass for $10 and will receive a wristband for unlimited weekend access.

The market stretches around the full concourse and main arena floor, and visitors are encouraged to allow plenty of time to explore. You can even plan your Holiday Market adventure by viewing the vendor map here. Guests can also enter for a chance to win door prizes by scanning a QR code upon arrival.

Pets are not permitted inside Prospera Place, with the exception of service animals. The arena’s concession and coffee shop will be open throughout the weekend, but be reminded that Prospera Place is now a cashless venue.

Parking is available throughout downtown Kelowna, including the Prospera Place Indigo lot, which charges $6 per hour. Event organizers recommend reviewing parking options online before heading out.

Craft Culture has teamed up with Castanet on a Holiday Market contest, where the winner will win a four-pack of tickets to the event. It is free to enter here.

More information about the 13th annual Craft Culture Holiday Market can be found on its website here.

Photo: Craft Culture

