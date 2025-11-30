Think Local

Okanagan Clinical Trials seeks women for study about body mass index and urination

Urinary study for women

Photo: Depositphotos Women are invited to take part in a study about body mass index and involuntary urination.

Okanagan Clinical Trials is inviting women over the age of 19 years old and who have a body mass index greater than 27 to participate in a clinical research study for urinary incontinence.

“Weight loss medications have been in the news plenty over the last few years, and more and more people are interested in using medication to help them reach a healthier weight,” Okanagan Clinical Trials principal investigator Dr. Colleen Maytham says.

“Eli Lilly aims to take weight management medications to a whole new level, and Okanagan Clinical Trials will be participating to assess the safety and tolerability of a new medication not only to assess body weight and waist circumference changes, but also body composition change, the effect on mobility and balance, quality of life, lipid levels, glycemic control and cognitive health.”

Investigational treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.

“If you are interested in a weight loss study, as well as assessing your total body composition, please contact our clinic to learn more about this study,” Okanagan Clinical Trials president Dr. Kim Christie says.

To learn more about the study or to volunteer, visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.