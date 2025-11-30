Think Local

Your guide to a cozy December visit at Tinhorn Creek Vineyards

Tinhorn delights this winter

Photo: Tinhorn Creek Enjoy the peaceful atmosphere at Tinhorn Creek Vineyards in December.

December is the perfect time to discover the magic of Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, where winter’s quiet beauty meets warm hospitality and unforgettable wine experiences. Whether you’re a wine lover, a foodie or simply in search of a unique holiday outing, here are five excellent reasons why Tinhorn Creek Vineyards deserves a spot on your December itinerary.

1. A December escape on the Golden Mile Bench

Oliver has a quiet kind of beauty in winter that feels almost restorative. Vineyard rows shift into soft earth tones, the sunlight rests lower on the hills, and the valley takes on a calm that is easy to fall into. December is one of the most inviting times to visit Tinhorn Creek. The winery feels peaceful, the air is crisp, and the view across the Golden Mile Bench creates a sense of stillness that sets the tone for a relaxed winter outing. It is the perfect place to pause, breathe in the season and enjoy the warmth of great wine and welcoming hospitality.

Photo: Tinhorn Creek

2. Calm, scenic tastings with two curated experiences

The tasting room becomes especially serene in December. With quieter days and softer light pouring through the windows, guests can truly settle in and enjoy the depth and character of Tinhorn Creek’s wines. Two guided experiences invite you to explore the heritage of the estate.

• The Explorer Experience — It is a welcoming introduction to Tinhorn Creek with a flight of three Estate and Reserve wines that highlight the winery’s story and approach to winemaking. Receive a flight of three wines for $15 per person but complimentary for wine club members. The tasting fee is waived with the purchase of two or more bottles.

• The Premium Tasting Experience — This is a 45-60 minute seated tasting featuring five Estate and Reserve wines. This experience offers a deeper look into the varietals that thrive on the Golden Mile Bench and is perfect for discovering new favourites or finding bottles for your holiday table. Guests will get a flight of five wines for $20 per guest but complimentary for wine club members. The tasting fee is waived with the purchase of two or more bottles.

Whether you are beginning your journey at Tinhorn Creek or returning to revisit a wine you love, December tastings offer space to slow down, savour and connect with the land.

3. Holiday gifting made simple

Give something crafted with care and rooted in place. Tinhorn Creek’s curated holiday bundles feature estate grown wines and thoughtful selections that make meaningful gifts for hosts, family, colleagues or anyone who appreciates quality and craftsmanship. Ready-to-ship sets make gifting effortless, while custom packages in the tasting room allow you to create something personal.

Gift options include:

• Two bottle gift package — Reserve Merlot and Reserve Rosé make a thoughtful duo for any wine lover. The price is $60 for two 750 millilitre bottles.

Photo: Tinhorn Creek

• Four bottle gift package — Reserve Merlot, Reserve Rosé, Cabernet Franc and Pinot Noir, which is a versatile set perfect for sharing, gifting or stocking up for holiday gatherings. The cost is $120 for four 750 millilitre bottles.

• Six bottle gift package — Reserve Merlot, Reserve Rosé, Cabernet Franc, Pinot Noir, Merlot and Pinot Gris offer a complete tasting of the season with a mix of vibrant whites and expressive reds. Customers will receive six 750 millilitre bottles for $165.

• Reserve Syrah Vertical — Reserve Syrah 2020, 2021 and 2022 will comprise a beautiful gift for collectors and fans of southern Okanagan reds, highlighting three distinct expressions of a Tinhorn Creek favourite. Explore the full collection online and find the perfect wines to give, share and enjoy all season long.

4. A seasonal atmosphere like no other

Bring home a bit of holiday whimsy at Tinhorn Creek’s Grinch Tree Workshop on Sunday, Dec. 7. Guided by a local floral expert, this hands-on event invites guests to create their own festive tabletop tree while enjoying a glass of Tinhorn Creek wine. It is a warm, joyful workshop that blends creativity with seasonal cheer. Tickets are limited, and advance booking is recommended.

5. A perfect winter outing in Oliver

Tinhorn Creek is an ideal destination for a winter day in the South Okanagan. Start with lunch at Miradoro, where the panoramic views pair beautifully with fresh, local cuisine. Stay for a tasting, wander the grounds, pick up holiday gifts and enjoy the calm that drifts over the valley this time of year.

Whether you are visiting with friends, hosting family or taking a seasonal getaway, Tinhorn Creek offers a peaceful retreat filled with good wine, scenic beauty and genuine hospitality.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.