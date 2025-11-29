Think Local

Trail Appliances will start delivery to Kamloops on Dec. 11, Black Friday sale on now

Photo: Trail Appliances Kamloops residents can now have their Trail Appliances purchases delivered.

Trail Appliances is extending its reach into Kamloops, making it easier for homeowners in the region to access high-quality appliances, competitive pricing and comprehensive customer support.

Starting on Dec. 11, the Kelowna-based retailer will deliver to Kamloops every second and fourth Thursday of the month, with the only exception being Christmas Day.

“That’ll bring Trail Appliances’ trusted service and convenience to Kamloops customers, which is super exciting,” Trail Appliances Kelowna general manager Ryan Kurtz says. “It makes it easier for anyone in Kamloops who wants to shop with Trail Appliances, and they can now get access to top quality appliances and unbeatable deals that they never had in their market before, plus Trail’s trusted customer service care.”

The B.C. family-owned company recently celebrated its 50th anniversary and prides itself on professional, reliable support.

“We’ve got in-house delivery. Our own trained team ensures professional, reliable service, comprehensive support from purchase to installation, and we handle it all with care,” Kurtz said. “We can help align customers with installers, which is really, really key, and we have a dedicated customer support team that basically helps customers, whether it’s through the beginning of the sale, or after the sale’s delivered if they need additional support, getting them in touch with the manufacturer and those sorts of things. It’s a one stop shop for everything.”

The expansion comes at the same time as one of the most anticipated retail events of the year. Trail Appliances’ Black Friday promotion is underway, bringing what Kurtz calls the top pricing of the season.

“It’s typically the best time of the year to buy,” he says. “We see the best prices of the year with unbeatable deals during our current Black Friday promotion. We have savings up to $1,000 on qualifying purchases. There’s free delivery on a wide breadth of qualifying products, free recycling on a wide breadth of qualifying products and some basic installation that’s included on select products as well.

“So there’s some deals out there, if you need installs, that are amazing, plus limited time offers that are on during the event. So it’s the perfect time to upgrade if you just wanted to change one or two things.”

The Black Friday sale runs until Wednesday, Dec. 3.

“We’re here to make sure your appliance shopping experience is seamless and rewarding,” Kurtz says.

And now everyone in Kamloops gets to enjoy that as well.

“We’re just really proud to expand our reach to Kamloops,” he says, “and offer the same exceptional service we’re known for in the Okanagan and in the Lower Mainland to a new market.”

More information about Trail Appliances can be found on its website here.

