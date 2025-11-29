Think Local

Get together at Mission Hill to sip wine and wrap gifts this holiday season

Holiday gifts at Mission Hill

Photo: Mission Hill Family Estate You will have an evening to remember at the Sip & Wrap Holiday Experience.

Mission Hill Family Estate invites you to celebrate the holiday season, making every moment extraordinary.

The winery's new Sip & Wrap Holiday Experience invites you into a Private Salon, where groups of up to six can bring their gifts and wrap them with complimentary festive materials. Enjoy a tasting flight of four Mission Hill wines as you prepare your presents or browse the boutique, where select items are offered at 10% savings, to discover timeless treasures.

Available on select dates, from Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 12-14, book your spot here.

Photo: Mission Hill Family Estate

Where every gift tells a story

For those looking to share something extraordinary, Mission Hill’s curated holiday gift sets and boutique-exclusive gift baskets offer elegant ways to gift with meaning. From member-exclusive wines to beautifully assembled baskets featuring small-batch preserves from the estate chef’s new Farmstead Collection, each gift is crafted to express your sentiment for someone special this holiday season.

Home to Canada’s first 100-point red wine and the only winery named Winery of the Year six times, Mission Hill has shaped the story of Canadian wine for more than 40 years. Every bottle reflects the heart of the Okanagan and the heritage behind it.

Let Mission Hill help you share your gifts beautifully and with intention this holiday.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.