Sparkling Hill Resort to host an Austrian-inspired Christmas market

Austrian Christmas market

Photo: Contributed Sparkling Hill Resort will hold an Austrian-inspired Christmas Market at the resort Dec. 6 and 7.

Sparkling Hill Resort is bringing a touch of Austrian Christmas to the Okanagan with its inaugural Austrian-inspired Christmas Market on Dec. 6 and 7.

Filled with artisan charm and cozy holiday spirit, the market will offer 16-plus visitors a chance to wander through a vibrant collection of custom-built huts housing artisan stalls packed with quality handcrafted gifts, jewelry, ceramics, skincare products, candles, wreaths, baked goods and more.

There will be fire pits to keep you warm, tasty treats such as pretzels and gingerbread prepared by the resort’s Austrian chef and even gluhwein, a European mulled wine.

The market promises to be a perfect event for a truly memorable Christmas outing.

According to Sparkling Hill group sales and events manager Rachel Charnock, the resort holds a popular annual Oktoberfest event and this year decided to add to that with its introduction of an Austrian-inspired Christmas market.

The market will be held beside one of the resort's restaurants, which is housed in a 16th-century Austrian building, dismantled in Austria, shipped to Canada and reassembled.

In addition to the market, visitors will also be able to attend a wreath-making workshop (Dec. 6, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. ) and a winter wine bottle painting and sip workshop (Dec. 6 and 7, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.), and a Winemaker's Dinner (Dec. 6) in partnership with 50th Parallel Winery.

While the market is free, the workshops and Winemaker's Dinner are ticketed events and tickets are sold separately. Tickets are available at sparklinghill.com/sparkling-holiday/winter-workshops/.

As Sparking Hill is an adult-only resort, attendees at the market and the workshops will be required to show ID.

Sparkling Hill, which opened in 2010, has become a popular wellness destination resort featuring accommodation, spa, dining and wellness activities, including saunas, steam rooms, pools and a crypt cold chamber.

Known for its Swarovski crystal interior, the resort is a magical place at Christmas as the lights twinkle.

In addition to the market, the resort will also hold an unforgettable Sparkling Holiday Ball on Dec. 18 in its Austria ballroom that will transport you into a world of festive entertainment. For more information about the ball and to buy tickets, visit the Sparkling Hill website at sparklinghill.com/sparkling-holiday/the-sparkling-holiday-ball/.

So if you are out and about at other holiday markets, make a note not to miss the Sparkling Hill Christmas Market, as it will be a lasting memory.

If you can’t visit the market, ring in the new year in your casino royale attire with poker tables, roulette and blackjack, a special New Year’s Eve dinner, accompanied by a live performance from The Trevor Salloum Jazz Quartet. Toast at midnight, with DJ Frans Pynapples and a midnight buffett.

Wake up next morning and enjoy a New Year’s Day special morning buffet.

Photo: Contributed In addition to the market, Sparkling Hill will also hold a WinemakersDinner, workshops and on New Year's a Eve, a Casino Royale night.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.