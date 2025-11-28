Think Local

Young Drivers of Canada goes extra mile when it comes to training drivers

Better drivers is the goal

Photo: Young Drivers of Canada Young Drivers of Canada takes driving instruction to the highest levels.

You don’t have to go far online to find evidence of bad drivers.

It seems there are more and more of them every day.

Incredibly, recent statistics show that only 3% of new drivers in B.C. take a complete driver’s education program—in case you’re wondering why you are seeing so many video clips of terrible drivers.

That is why Young Drivers of Canada is urging new motorists and their families to rethink what driver training should look like, especially as the landscape of B.C. licensing rapidly changes and the number of instruction schools explodes in the Central Okanagan. Young Drivers Canada is one of only three instruction schools in Kelowna that has an ICBC Graduated Licensing Program designation, which means it meets a higher standard.

“The way we differ is we really focus on defensive driving,” says franchise owner Calum MacMillan, who operates Young Drivers locations in Kelowna and Kamloops. “When we’re teaching someone how to drive, it’s a lifelong skill.”

MacMillan believes most programs focus on getting students to “barely pass a test,” rather than teaching the skills needed to avoid collisions. Young Drivers, now in its 50th year, starts with a full program that includes classroom lessons—available in person or via Zoom—covering 20 defensive techniques such as proper spacing, hazard recognition and predicting the actions of others. Students learn to identify subtle cues like the angle of a car’s tires near a lane marker or a slight mirror check before a lane drift.

“So you can kind of predict that that person is about to come over before they even do the lane change,” MacMillan says.

Photo: Young Drivers of Canada

MacMillan says defensive awareness is more important than ever, with ICBC’s no-fault insurance limiting support after collisions and the provincial government set to eliminate the Class 5 road test next year.

“It takes away that incentive for some people to be keeping their good habits because they know they don’t have to be tested again,” he says. “Unfortunately, we’ll be facing the same extra risks on the road here.”

Young Drivers does offer road-test preparation for those not wanting a full program, but MacMillan warns it creates a false sense of competency.

“Basically you prepare for just how to drive one route in Kelowna, but then you can’t handle driving in Vancouver,” he says.

Young Drivers’ value comes from its depth of training—both for students and instructors. While most schools require 105 hours of instructor training with no ongoing oversight, Young Drivers mandates at least 160 hours and recertifies its instructors annually.

Students also receive detailed emailed reports after every lesson, and parents who enrol a child in the full program can take part in a free co-driver course to better support practice sessions at home. Another tool, soon to be rebranded as Street Smart, measures cognitive abilities like speed and distance perception to identify driving risks before they become habits.

“Learning how to drive is a lifelong skill, so learn how to do it properly that first time,” MacMillan says. “We understand it can be expensive to make the investment, but if it prevents even just one collision, that pays for itself.”

