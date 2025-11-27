Think Local

Light Up the Vines returns to Summerland, creating magical moments under the lights

Sip, snack under vine lights

Photo: Bottleneck Drive Light Up the Vines with Bottleneck Drive will take place Nov. 29, and Dec. 5 and 6.

It’s time to see the light in Summerland.

Bottleneck Drive, a scenic wine route in the South Okanagan community, is once again holding its Light Up the Vines event. It will take place on three nights over the next two weeks, giving residents and visitors a chance to explore the area’s wineries, cideries, distilleries and breweries under a canopy of festive lights.

The first evening of fun will be this Saturday (Nov. 29) from 5-9 p.m., and then again next Friday, Dec. 5, and Saturday, Dec. 6, also from 5-9 p.m.

To get everyone in the mood for Light Up the Vines, representatives from Bottleneck Drive will be at Summerland Festival of Lights tomorrow night (Friday, Nov. 28) with a beverage garden at the corner of Victoria Street and Main Street. Feel free to pop by and enjoy glasses of wine and cider for $10 and beer for $5. There will also be spirits and fortified options.

Photo: Contributed

Then the fun really begins on Saturday, when the 16 participating Bottleneck Drive locations will really get into the spirit of the season. Each winery, cidery, distillery and brewery will be bathed in lights, adding to the aura, and bonfires will be prevalent.

“Each of the members have different offerings,” Bottleneck Drive chairwoman Jordan Kubek says. “There are a lot of free tasting options and places offering discounts. There’s more sit-down events if you want more of a one-stop-shop experience with food and wine pairings. Different members have food options. Some don’t. If you’re looking at planning your route, check out each member that you’re interested in and see what they have to offer.”

The 16 participating locations—and what some of them are offering—are:

• Controlled Entropy Distilling – holiday cocktail flights and snacks

• Detonate Brewing – chicken, beef and vegetable barbecue kebabs

• Dirty Laundry Winery – pulled pork mac and cheese, and winter sangria

• Dominion Cider – taking part in the first weekend only

• Haywire Winery – Graze the Cellar on Nov 29, and Soup-er Sips on Dec 5 and 6

• Lightning Rock Winery – hot apple cider and wine by the glass

• Lunessence Winery – fire pits and snacks

• Nomad Cider – free tastings

• Pamplemousse Jus Winery

• Sage Hills Winery

• Solvero Winery – fire pits and snacks

• Summergate Winery – poutine, s’mores and wine by the glass

• Summerland Heritage Cider – campfire grilled cheese, sausages, hot apple cider and live music

• Vows and Vines Vineyard – fire pits, snacks, s’mores, hot chocolate and mulled wine

More information about Light Up the Vines with Bottleneck Drive can be found Light Up the Vines event.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.