The Mustard Seed is there to help

Photo: Contributed The Mustard Seed in Kamloops is a welcoming environment for those in need of help.

With winter approaching and homelessness and addiction in the Kamloops area on the rise, The Mustard Seed is once again endeavouring to meet the need with assistance for those seeking shelter and help.

As it has done in Kamloops since taking over operations of the New Life Mission in 2018, The Mustard Seed is serving the community through its now three shelters—one primarily for women escaping abusive relationships, another that is co-ed and a temporary winter shelter.

According to Dave Conrad, service director for community engagement, the average monthly occupancy at the organization’s shelters this year has been running at 96 per cent.

“That means almost every bed is always filled,” said Conrad. “There is a huge and increased need.”

The Mustard Seed’s main Westend shelter for men and women has 30 permanent beds and 10 temporary seasonal beds, open from October to March. The Harbour House shelter for women has 22 beds and the seasonal shelter at the yacht club has 20 beds open between November and March.

As it tries to meet the need in Kamloops, The Mustard Seed also works with other organizations in the community and Conrad notes the working relationship with its partners is good, as there is strength in numbers when it comes to helping those who need assistance.

Between January and September of this year, The Mustard Seed helped 24 of its shelter clients find housing. But the assistance does not stop there.

Conrad said wrap-around services, such as wellness, help with job-seeking and employment coaching programs are also offered.

“Our goal is to eliminate homelessness in the community,” said Conrad. “People deserve the dignity of their own home.”

The Mustard Seed also helps those in recovery, people like Kyle, who grew up in Slave Lake, Alberta and arrived in Kamloops, worn out from the weight of addiction trauma after turning to alcohol as a teen and then, as an adult, dealing with addiction and homelessness.

He says he tried to outrun it, moving from place to place, seeking peace but the inner turmoil always followed. Eventually, everything fell apart. He hit what he calls his lowest point, isolated, without a place to stay and questioning whether life could ever be different. That’s when Kyle walked through the doors of The Mustard Seed.

“I didn’t come in with much hope,” he says. “I just needed somewhere to breathe. Somewhere safe.”

He found more than safety. He found a path forward. He enrolled in the men’s recovery program, unsure of what to expect but ready to try.

“I remember sitting in that first group session thinking, ‘This isn’t for me,’” says Kyle. “But then I heard other guys telling their stories, stories like mine. For the first time, I didn’t feel alone.”

The program became a turning point. Through structure, therapy and a supportive community, Kyle began to unravel years of pain. He started addressing the roots of his addiction and learning how to heal, not just survive.

“It wasn’t easy,” he admits. “Recovery brings up everything you’ve tried to avoid. But with the support I had here, I didn’t have to face it alone.”

Kyle began setting goals, small at first, like making it through the week sober. Then bigger ones like rebuilding trust, reconnecting with family and rediscovering his faith.

Today, Kyle is still in the recovery program but he’s a different man from the one who walked through the door. He’s sober, grounded and beginning to dream again.

“I’ve still got a long road ahead,” he says. “But I’ve come a long way, too. I’m learning how to live again.”

Kyle is now focused on completing the program, staying rooted in recovery, and one day helping others walking the same hard path. He knows what it’s like to lose yourself and now he knows what it takes to get back.

“The Mustard Seed gave me the space and the support to face my past and fight for my future,” Kyle says. “I’m not who I used to be. And that means everything.”

