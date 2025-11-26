Think Local

Cleopatra's Rituals in Kelowna boasts Canada's first true falling snow room

Snow room first of its kind

Photo: Cleopatra's Rituals The snow room at Cleopatra's Rituals is the first of its kind in Canada.

What began as a quest to find a gentler form of contrast therapy has become a one-of-a-kind attraction at a Kelowna spa.

Azaria Menezes opened Cleopatra’s Rituals on Enterprise Way in December 2024, unveiling what she says is Canada’s first true falling-snow room—an immersive space where soft flakes accumulate inches deep as part of a hot-and-cold therapeutic cycle.

"Most contrast therapy is built around extremes, ice baths, plunges and cryotherapy," Menezes says. "I wanted to create a gentler, more inclusive form that still offers circulatory and mood benefits without the shock."

Photo: Cleopatra's Rituals The scalp spa takes relaxation to the next level.

While an Ontario spa features a room that churns ice, Cleopatra’s version is the first of its kind in Canada. It was designed using European spa engineering principles, which create natural falling snow in a controlled, gentle and cold environment. It’s a key stop in the spa’s thermal ritual, which also includes a sauna, steam room and hot showers. The snow room, which is kept at roughly -10 C, offers a calmer, more playful approach to cold exposure.

Menezes says it has been a hit since day one. Guests giggle, fall silent or sometimes even build miniature snowmen.

“I just really wanted it to feel like a little bit of a winter wonderland,” she says. “It’s been going for a year, and it’s been really great. The reactions are always really wonderful. Some people just really enjoy that quiet stillness.”

The thermal ritual is just one of several water-based experiences on the menu at the woman-owned business. Cleopatra’s also offers herbal massages, Turkish and Moroccan baths, detoxifying mud and clay treatments, and a soothing scalp spa.

Yes, you can already feel yourself relaxing in the scalp spa.

“We also have our cloud bed, which is a specialized bed that makes you feel like you’re floating on a cloud,” Menezes says. “You’re essentially floating on top of water, but there’s a membrane on top of it that’s warm, so you're wrapped up in a little cocoon, and the water is like holding you, but you’re not getting wet. It’s really cool.”

In other words, there is something for everyone at the woman-owned business. If you are not a big winter sports enthusiast, you can still stomp around in the snow at Cleopatra’s. You can also say you played in the snow in the middle of August if you visit during the summer. Groups, couples and individuals will all have a fun and relaxing visit.

“It’s a really unique place,” Menezes says.

More information about Cleopatra’s Rituals can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.