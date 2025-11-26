Think Local

Pickleball Depot's annual Buy More, Get More paddle sale has arrived

Massive pickleball sale here

Photo: Pickleball Depot This is the best time of year to get all of your pickleball gear.

If you need pickleball gear, this is the week to act.

Pickleball Depot, with locations in Vernon and Kelowna, has become Canada’s go-to retailer for all things pickleball, serving everyone from first-timers to seasoned players. That’s why its Black Friday “Buy More, Get More” paddle sale is one you don’t want to miss.

Photo: Contributed

The sale is on now and continues through Cyber Monday (Dec. 1), drawing shoppers nationwide with deep discounts and a huge selection.

“It’s such an anticipated sale for our customers, we wanted to give everyone a little extra time to shop,” owner Cara Arding says. “Our stores get flooded during this once-a-year sale, so we’ve beefed up inventory and are ready to push great deals out the door all week.”

The deal is simple: buy one paddle, get 15% off; two, 20% off; three or more, 30% off all regular priced paddles. While paddles take centre stage, you’ll also find great selection on footwear, accessories and other high-tech gear—both in store and online. The footwear lineup suits all court sports, including tennis and squash.

Pickleball Depot is also expanding, as a 700 square-foot pro shop is coming this spring to The Nest, a 98,000 square-foot indoor sports facility in Delta that will feature both pickleball and volleyball. Set to be the province’s largest indoor pickleball centre and sports facility, the Nest—adjacent to Tsawwassen Mills—will feature elite coaching, immersive clinics, inclusive leagues and social play for athletes of all levels.

Pickleball Depot can be found in Vernon at 5107 25 Ave., and in Kelowna at 550-1950 Harvey Ave., which is behind London Drugs and next to Starbucks.

More information can be found on the Pickleball Depot website here.

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.