Think Local

Matching announcement kicks off BGC Okanagan's Prevent Youth Homelessness campaign

Help keep kids off street

Contributed

Debbie Hubbard and Dean Reidt see homelessness all the time in downtown Kelowna, which is why they are doing what they can to prevent young people from ending up with a lifetime on the street.

The couple will match community donations up to $25,000 during BGC Okanagan’s Prevent Youth Homelessness campaign, whose first week coincides with Giving Tuesday on Dec. 2. BGC Okanagan’s fundraising goal for the youth homelessness campaign is $150,000 and will carry into 2026.

“There is not one specific moment but a gradual shift in our knowledge and understanding about homelessness,” Hubbard says. “Because we live downtown, we see our neighbours who are unhoused in our back alley and on the streets around us. We have learned that once a young person starts living outside that it is very difficult for them to leave.”

BGC Okanagan operates several programs that target youth homelessness, including Upstream Kelowna, Shelter Diversion and Youth Shelter. Money raised on Giving Tuesday, plus the matching donation from Hubbard and Reidt, will go a long way toward helping those programs flourish.

Upstream Kelowna, which launched in 2021, is a school-based prevention and early-intervention program operating at three Central Okanagan middle schools: KLO, Springvalley and Dr. Knox. Upstream staff members, using a universal student needs assessment, identify Grade 8 students at risk of homelessness and work with families, the school and partner agencies to provide support. The aim is to strengthen resiliency, reduce school disengagement and prevent homelessness before it begins.

BGC Okanagan’s Youth Shelter and Shelter Diversion programs used to be about just finding a place for young people to stay. Now it focuses on finding a better and safer place to stay. While the Youth Shelter offers beds, supplies and short-term supports, staff emphasizes diversion whenever safe alternatives exist. The approach helps youth remain with family, friends or other caring networks while barriers such as food access, transportation or conflict mediation are resolved.

“We have known about BGC Okanagan for a number of years but mostly their child care and after-school programs,” Reidt says. “We were very engaged in supporting the Journey Home, the plan to end homelessness. Through that we learned about the Shelter Diversion and the Upstream programs. They seemed like a natural fit for us.”

Now Hubbard and Reidt are hoping the community can come together to put a dent in youth homelessness—before it happens.

“No matter how large or small the gift is,” Hubbard says.

You can make your donation here.

Photo: BGC Okanagan

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.