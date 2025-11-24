Think Local

So many great Central Okanagan hot spots to enjoy this holiday season

Your job is to get out, enjoy

Photo: Okanagraphy Maestro's at Manteo offers Mediterranean-style cuisine at beautiful Eldorado Resort.

Christmas is inching closer and will be here before we know it.

Your mission—and, yes, you should choose to accept it—is to slow down and enjoy the holiday season, even if it is for only one afternoon or evening. Take a few hours off to give yourself a few moments of joy with friends and family, and to support an Okanagan business at the same time.

There are so many options out there in the tourism wonderland that is Central Okanagan. Whether it’s food or drink, get out and try something new that will surely delight. You will thank yourself after for spending time with people you enjoy.

Here are eight options for your mission. Choose at least one:

Broken Anchor — The restaurant is all about fresh, sustainable seafood served in a relaxed, coastal-inspired atmosphere in Kelowna’s Guisichan Village. Its promise of “100% sustainable seafood” includes everything from oysters, scallops and mussels to hearty fish-and-chips and chowders.

Photo: Tourism Kelowna Waterfront Wines serves up delicious offerings.

Dining at Mission Hill Family Estate — The West Kelowna eatery, which is located high above the valley at Mission Hill Family Estate, invites guests to celebrate the holidays with limited-edition festive dining, blending comfort and elegance, pairing seasonal classics with wines made for moments of celebration. Enjoy a two-course lunch or a three-course dinner served family-style.

Maestro’s at Manteo — The Kelowna restaurant, located in Eldorado Resort on Lakeshore Road, invites diners to enjoy vibrant, Mediterranean-style cuisine right on the lakeshore of Okanagan Lake. The food is inspired by the coastal regions of Valencia, Genoa, Split and Nice.

Derrick’s Steakhouse — The downtown Kelowna steakhouse is located in a historic brick building and reimagines the classic steakhouse with modern flair. Guests will savour hand-cut premium steaks, fresh seafood and a wine list of local and global options.

The Bread Company — You can enjoy breakfast, lunch or a casual get-together at this true artisan bakery and café, which has locations in downtown Kelowna, Pandosy Village and Landmark District. The menu includes fine-baked goods, specialty drinks, sandwiches and salads.

Waterfront Wines — The award-winning restaurant and wine bar in Kelowna’s Cultural District focuses on seasonal Okanagan produce paired with an inspired international influence and a curated wine list.

Copper Brewing Co. — This friendly, approachable craft brewery in Kelowna’s Landmark District features approximately 20 taps of house-brewed beers, a full kitchen that serves up creative specials, and a comfortable, easy-going environment.

Meadow Vista Honey Wines — Get out of the hustle and bustle of the city to enjoy this artisan farm winery in East Kelowna. More than 150 beehives produce honey that becomes the base for its unique honey wines. Visitors can enjoy an immersive farm-to-table experience that honours both the land and the bees. To celebrate the season, don’t miss out on its Bee Merry & Bright Holiday Light Up.

More information about these and so many more delicious attractions can be found on the Tourism Kelowna website here.

Photo: BC Ale Trail Copper House Brewing always has around 20 taps of house-brewed beers.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.