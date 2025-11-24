Think Local

Peru, Thailand, Greece and Iceland are all up for grabs in Kamloops Y lottery

Stunning trips in Y lottery

Photo: Wikipedia Commons Peru is one of the grand prize options in this year's Kamloops Y Winter Adventure & 50/50 Lottery.

The Kamloops Y Winter Adventure & 50/50 Lottery is back with another season of sweet prizes and unforgettable getaways.

This year’s lottery boasts three fabulous grand prizes, an early-bird bonus and a massive 50/50 draw. Every ticket offers the chance to win while supporting vital YMCA programs across the Kamloops region.

This year’s top prizes will give winners the chance to choose their own adventures.

The first grand prize is a tropical escape to either Peru or Thailand, complete with a matching luggage set to travel in style. The Peru experience includes visits to Lima’s historic streets, Arequipa’s UNESCO heritage sites, the majestic Colca Canyon, Lake Titicaca’s floating islands and iconic Machu Picchu. Those who choose Thailand can unwind on pristine beaches, explore Bangkok’s vibrant markets and temples, and cruise the spectacular Phi Phi Islands. Sponsored by Marlin Travel, the grand prize is valued at $8,600.

The second grand prize is a cultural journey to either Iceland or Greece. Travellers can spend eight days discovering Iceland’s dramatic landscapes, from the Blue Lagoon to black sand beaches and the northern lights. The Greece itinerary features 11 days exploring Athens and relaxing on the sun-soaked islands of Paros and Santorini. Supplied by Direct Travel, the grand prize is valued at $8,000.

The third major prize features a winter getaway for two at Lac Le Jeune Resort. The package includes a three-night stay in the Sunset corner suite, daily breakfast and dinner, and cross-country ski passes for Stake Lake with rental equipment or snowshoes. Guests will enjoy a hands-on culinary experience with the resort’s chef, plush robes and a private fire pit kit for a cozy winter retreat. Sponsored by Lac Le Jeune Resort, the prize is valued at $2,000.

Those who buy their tickets early will also be entered to win a WestJet flight voucher for two plus $2,500 cash. From Hawaii’s beaches to the charm of Paris or the natural beauty of Vancouver Island, winners can choose from hundreds of WestJet destinations. It has an estimated value of $6,500.

In order to get in on the early bird draw, you must purchase your tickets by Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 11:59 p.m.

There is also a 50/50 draw that gives entrants the chance to win up to $500,000 in cash, with half of the potential $1 million jackpot supporting YMCA programs. Every ticket helps fund swim lessons, child care, youth programs and wellness services that strengthen families and communities. The 50/50 pot has hit almost $50,000 already, and there are still more than two months left for it to grow substantially.

The deadline for the grand prize and 50/50 draws is Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 11:59 p.m.

Get your tickets for the Kamloops Y Winter Adventure & 50/50 Lottery on its website here.

