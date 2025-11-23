Think Local

The Market at Summerhill boasts unique vendors, more offerings this year

Photo: Summerhill Pyramid Winery The Market at Summerhill will be held Nov. 29 and 30.

The Market at Summerhill returns later this month, and everyone is invited to the free community event to enjoy two full days of local artisans, hands-on experiences and festive celebration at Kelowna’s Summerhill Pyramid Winery.

This year’s event runs Saturday, Nov. 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Market co-ordinator Ria Cipes says the weekend will feel more interactive than ever.

For the first time Summerhill is introducing creative workshops in partnership with Avalon Rose Botanical. Visitors can take part in hands-on sessions to learn aroma blending and craft their own botanical, perfume roll-ons or air fresheners. Each workshop includes a free glass of wine.

“They can sip and create an amazing little gift for someone,” Cipes says.

Live music will also be featured throughout the weekend, and the popular Children’s Market is back “by huge demand,” offering kids three handmade crafts for $5, with proceeds supporting the Kelowna Japanese Language Society. A local homeschool group will also be selling fresh greenery for the holidays to raise funds for their programming.

“It’s a community event,” Cipes says.

Also new this year is a gift-wrapping station, available by donation, that adds a way for guests to support local while getting their shopping done.

Food remains a major draw at the market, and Summerhill’s kitchen will expand its offerings after strong feedback last year. Fresh-baked danishes, arancini and made-to-order crepes will be available, along with the winery’s much-loved mulled wine.

As always, the more than 30 vendors have been carefully selected to keep the shopping experience fresh and distinctive. Last year’s most-popular vendors will return, and the remaining spots have been filled with new artisans.

“Guests see their favourite vendors, but also ones they don’t see at other markets,” Cipes says. “We handpick our vendors, and we really focus on the quality and uniqueness.”

Visitors can enjoy 15% off purchases at the wine shop during the market—matching Summerhill’s employee discount—making it a convenient time to stock up for the holidays.

Cipes says the feedback she receives motivates her to keep improving the market year after year. She says one guest called it “the best holiday market in town,” while another described the atmosphere as “magical.” Others praised the variety of vendors, unique handmade products and the chance to explore the entire winery.

“By shopping here you are helping small businesses and keeping our community strong,” Cipes says.

More information about The Market at Summerhill, as well as workshop registration details, can be found on its website here.

