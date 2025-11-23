Central Okanagan home builders holding annual Builders' Ball on Dec. 5

Think Local

Photo: CHBA-CO The Central Okanagan chapter of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association will host its annual Builders' Ball on Friday, Dec. 5.

The past few years have been anything but simple for anyone working in residential construction.

Between labour shortages, shifting code requirements and financing challenges, the industry continues to carry a heavy load—but tariffs have layered on an extra level of unpredictability.

Every time duties are applied to lumber, steel, manufactured components or imported building products, prices don’t just rise—they fluctuate. That volatility hits framers, suppliers, designers, HVAC crews, carpenters and developers alike. It forces mid-project re-quotes, squeezes margins and adds yet another layer of uncertainty to an industry expected to deliver more housing, faster.

Despite all this, the Okanagan’s construction sector keeps building homes, employing thousands and supporting regional growth. If there was ever a year this industry earned a proper night to kick back—it’s this one.

That is why the Central Okanagan chapter of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association is holding its annual Builders' Ball–The Great Canadian Bar Scene event on Friday, Dec. 5. The bash will serve as the finalist announcement night for the 33rd annual Okanagan Housing Awards. It will be held at OK Corral Cabaret, located at 1978 Kirschner Rd., from 6 p.m. to midnight.

This night kicks off awards season with a full-blown Canadian bar-culture celebration—plaid, denim, neon beer signs, pool tables and a dance floor that doesn’t quit. Expect Canadian inspired bites, a welcome drink to start the night off right, and yes … there will be poutine.

The event begins with a little bit of catching up with familiar faces, followed by the announcement of the OHA finalists at 7:30 p.m. Then the night will really get rocking when The Hip Replacements, a Tragically Hip tribute band, hits the stage at 8 o’clock.

The Builders Ball isn’t just for builders; it’s for the entire construction industry: trades, suppliers, engineers, architects, developers, lenders, municipalities, energy partners and everyone who helps put homes on the ground.

Come dressed like it’s July 1. Channel your favourite Canadian icon, or show up in full hoser chic. The goal is simple: Celebrate the people who build our communities together, before the formal gala, at which the winners will be announced on Jan. 31.

Tickets are now on sale at $95 for CHBA-CO members and $150 for non-members.

See you at the bar, eh?

