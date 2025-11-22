Think Local

Lifestyle Bridge Program allows you to move into Quail Landing before you sell

Sell later, move in now

Photo: Contributed There aren't many better locations in the Okanagan than Quail Landing.

Waiting to sell your home before you can downsize to enjoy a lock-and-go Okanagan golf resort lifestyle?

Quail Landing has announced its Lifestyle Bridge Program, allowing prospective owners to move in now and begin enjoying the benefits of their brand new, award-winning townhomes, without the immediate pressure to sell their home.

With a 5% non-refundable down payment to cover GST on occupancy, buyers can move in and begin living their dream Okanagan lifestyle. From occupancy until eventual closing, up to 24 months from move-in, buyers will pay the developer a monthly lease payment, 25% of which will be credited to closing funds on close.

“Current market conditions make a seamless downsizing transaction challenging,” says Doug Allan, CRC Developments vice-president of development. “The Lifestyle Bridge Program aims to allow financially astute, prospective owners to begin enjoying their dream lifestyle in Kelowna without being forced to sell their current home into the current real estate market. Why wait to begin living the coveted Okanagan resort lifestyle?”

CRC Developments, the developer of Quail Landing, has a storied history in Kelowna, having developed Gallagher’s Canyon beginning in the early 1990s. Quail Landing has continued CRC Developments’ legacy, having won Central Okanagan’s Canadian Home Builders’ Association award last year for Excellence in Semi-Detached or Townhome Development

Quail Landing’s remaining homes—only five are left—are considered the most premium in the community, with waterfront positioning and views over the 18th green at Okanagan Golf Club’s Quail course. The development is next to the golf course in Kelowna’s sought-after Quail Ridge neighbourhood, surrounded by natural beauty, recreation and everyday amenities, not to mention YLW airport and UBCO.

The townhomes feature almost 2,000 square feet of space spanning three bedrooms, three bathrooms, private patios, attached two-car garages, open-concept layouts and a primary suite on main floor design.

Prospective buyers are invited to speak with the sales team about how the Lifestyle Bridge Program can support their next steps. The Quail Landing show home is open by appointment, and that can be arranged by calling 778-383-6914.

More information about Quail Landing is available on its website here.