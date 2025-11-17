Think Local

COHA hosting free events to help community understand and cope with grief

Learn how to deal with grief

Photo: Contributed COHA is inviting the public to mark National Bereavement and Grief Day, and Children's Grief Awareness Day this week.

Central Okanagan Hospice Association is inviting the community this week to take part in free events that will focus on raising awareness, encouraging conversation and helping close what experts call the country’s “grief literacy gap.”

Canada will mark National Grief and Bereavement Day on Tuesday (Nov. 18) and then Children’s Grief Awareness Day on Thursday (Nov. 20). COHA is doing what it can to support those in Central Okanagan who are going through the grieving process through two free community gatherings.

“The goal is just to raise awareness about grief and encourage open conversations and support by those who are affected by loss,” COHA director of programs and services Ian Kunitski says. “As a society, we have a hard time talking about grief and death, and yet grief is one of the few experiences that every one of us, at some point in our lives, is going to go through.”

COHA will host a nature walk on Tuesday from 1-2 p.m. along Mission Creek Greenway, offering participants a chance to walk, talk, remember and honour loved ones. For those with mobility challenges or who prefer not to walk, a sharing circle will take place at the same time just down Springfield Road at Mission Creek Alliance Church. From 2-3 p.m., both groups will gather at the church for refreshments, conversation and a special memorial activity.

“We’ll have resources available at the event for those who are grieving,” Kunitski says, “and talk about some of the things that people can do to help them move forward.”

The events will also help those who are supporting others going through the grieving process.

“We’re all a little nervous about saying or doing the wrong thing and so sometimes we do nothing. There are no magic words that are going to fix someone’s pain, of course but we want to give people some tools and tips for supporting friends and family members who are going through a difficult time.

COHA will mark Children’s Grief Awareness Day on Thursday with a free family arts night at COHA August Centre, which is located at 200-1890 Cooper Rd. in Orchard Park Shopping Plaza. Children and up to four family members are invited to come out and create an art project in honour of a loved one.

“Children and youth grieve in different ways, but supporting children going through a loss is very important,” Kunitski says. “When we do these arts nights, we talk about normalizing grief, teaching children and youth it’s okay to feel and it’s okay to talk about their loved one.”

He noted that the instinct to protect children from pain is natural, but open communication is essential.

“Children and youth do feel grief, and it’s important for them to be able to talk about that and communicate in the way that they can,” he says.

Both events are free, but registration is required by calling the COHA office at (250) 763-5511.

Kunitski reminds everyone that no matter what time of year it is, COHA offers a number of programs and services for those who are grieving or supporting someone who is.

More information about COHA can be found on its website here.

