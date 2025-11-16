Think Local

Road 13 Winemaker Dinner will welcome new winemaker, celebrate HBO appearance

Meet Road 13's winemaker

Photo: Road 13 Road 13's Stefa Korda will take guests on a journey during the Winemaker Dinner on Dec. 6.

Raise a glass at Road 13’s Winemaker Dinner on Dec. 6, as they welcome Road 13’s new female Canadian winemaker, Stefa Korda, to the cellar for an intimate evening of bold wines and honest pairings.

Begin the evening with canapés and a first pour of wine in the Cave, setting the tone for the experience to come. Guests will then move to the tasting room, where the night unfolds over three courses with Korda’s curated pairings. Expect dishes such as a parmesan and leek double-baked soufflé paired with the 2020 Jackpot Chardonnay, and a rich chicken roulade complemented by the 2020 John Oliver Cabernet Franc.

Guests will also enjoy a few library vintages pulled from the Cave, including the John Oliver collection, recently featured on HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, where the comedian spotlighted the namesake John Oliver Selection. They are bottles worth slowing down for, as Korda shares her inspirations and vision for what’s next to come at Road 13.

About Stefa Korda

Korda’s journey began in the Niagara wine region, took her through vintages in Australia and New Zealand, and ultimately led her back to the Okanagan. Inspired by Road 13’s grounded philosophy, where bold reds are crafted with a hands-in-the-soil approach and a deep respect for people, place and process, she’s excited to be part of a team that celebrates both tradition and craftsmanship in every bottle.

Meet Korda on Saturday, Dec. 6, at Road 13 for an unforgettable night of community and connection.

Grab your seat now.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.