Water Street by the Park has reached and exceeded all expectations as Kelowna’s premier tower community

Kelowna reaches new high

The newest landmark on the Kelowna city skyline has fully delivered and raised the bar on luxury living in the downtown core. Approved by city council in January 2021, the Water Street by the Park project broke ground in April 2022 and has now successfully and simultaneously welcomed residents to Tower One and Tower Two (The Eli) homes on schedule.

Developed by Orchard Park Properties, both towers—including The Eli at Water Street by the Park which stands as the tallest residential tower in the interior of British Columbia—made headlines and broke Kelowna real estate records, attracting buyers from across Canada.

Offering modern interiors, incredible Okanagan Lake, city and valley views, and a highly walkable location just steps from restaurants, shopping and City Park, the development is also notable for its recreational spaces, which measure over 41,000 square feet. Designed to deliver the best of Okanagan lifestyle, the resort-style amenities include a pool overlooking the lake, hot tubs, outdoor grilling and relaxation areas, social lounges, co-working spaces, full health and wellness facilities, a children’s play area, theatre room, hobby spaces and more.

“When we were planning the community, the goal was to meet the needs of every resident with lifestyle amenities they would enjoy regularly and that would add convenience to their daily life,” Water Street by the Park co-founder Anthony Beyrouti says. “And I think we really achieved that. Our residents have everything they need and want right at home, for a full lifestyle experience you can’t find anywhere else.”

Now fully delivered, an exclusive selection of final release one- to three-bedroom homes has been made available, with very attractive price incentives offered until Dec. 31, 2025.

“There is no denying the ‘wow’ factor at Water Street by the Park,” says Chad MacTavish of Ace Project Marketing Group, which is representing the project. “We’ve recently opened two new, fully furnished show suites on the upper levels, and people are blown away by the amazing views, the beautiful finishes and how expansive and varied the amenities spaces are. We’re seeing a huge amount of interest in the remaining homes—particularly those with final release pricing.”

The Water Street by the Park presentation centre is located at 1660 Water St. and is open Wednesday to Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., offering show suite and amenities tours as well as information about final release homes and limited time pricing.

To learn more or book a tour, visit waterstbythepark.com.

