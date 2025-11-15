Think Local

The Chagall Room at Mission Hill takes luxurious hospitality to new level

The Chagall at Mission Hill

Photo: Mission Hill Estate Winery Mission Hill is bringing Dinner & Piano Sessions to the winery’s Legacy members.

At Mission Hill Family Estate, artistry and craftsmanship converge in unforgettable ways, nowhere more so than in the Chagall Room. As the winery’s most coveted space, the newly reimagined Chagall Room embodies refinement, intimacy and a sense of occasion. Here, every detail tells a story of their pursuit of excellence.

Iconic experiences

Among Mission Hill’s most esteemed offerings, the Iconic Dining and Iconic Oculus Experiences invite guests to explore the estate’s finest expressions of wine and hospitality. Each experience begins with a private welcome and guided tour of the winery before guests settle into the Chagall Room. Indulge either in an elevated tasting paired with handcrafted bites or a four-course menu paired with rare vintages from the Legacy and Icon Collections, including the flagship Oculus that defines Mission Hill.

More than a tasting or dinner, it feels like a private invitation—a moment to slow down and savour the craftsmanship behind each pour.

Photo: Contributed

Legacy dinner and piano sessions

This November and December, Mission Hill introduces Dinner & Piano Sessions, an exclusive offering for the winery’s Legacy Members. For select dates that are now sold out, the Chagall becomes a stage for quiet luxury. Enjoy a family-style dinner featuring the first two courses in a private salon, followed by dessert and an intimate live piano performance in the Chagall Room. Extra wine will be served as guests enjoy the music and atmosphere.

Legacy members can look forward to more unique offerings as part of their Mission Hill experience, reflecting the winery’s ongoing commitment to exceptional hospitality.

A space beyond compare

Whether for a private tasting, an unforgettable dinner or an exclusive member event, this sought-after intimate space represents the pinnacle of Mission Hill’s commitment to excellence. Each experience is designed to showcase the winery’s finest creations, immersing guests in a world of world-class hospitality.

Discover the art of living beautifully at Mission Hill Family Estate here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.