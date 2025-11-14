Think Local

Savour flavour-filled winter season in Kelowna with delicious food and drinks

Enjoy seasonal sips and eats

Photo: Darren Hull Studios Home Block at CedarCreek Winery offers tasty treats and stunning views.

What better time to explore Kelowna’s vast and delicious culinary scene.

Last month, Kelowna received the UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy designation, which means it now has a presence on the global stage when it comes to highlighting local ingredients, Indigenous culinary knowledge and sustainable food culture. Right now is the ideal time to get out and enjoy all that Kelowna and area has to offer.

Now as the holiday season approaches and winter is settling in, why not take a moment to take it all in and enjoy a nice day or night out. Take advantage of the winter playground that surrounds us, whether that’s skating, snowshoeing, holiday markets, live theatre or musical events, and then top it off with a delicious meal or beverage tasting.

The options are plentiful, no matter what kind of palate you might have. Local ingredients that were grown throughout the year are now waiting to be enjoyed. You can probably find a seat close to the fireplace, too.

Need more inspiration? Here are 10 great places for you to enjoy:

19 Okanagan Grill + Bar — The restaurant, which is located at Two Eagles Golf Course and overlooks Okanagan Lake, serves casual fine dining with a distinctly local bent. Every dish is made-to-order, using local and sustainable ingredients, and the kitchen crafts soups and sauces from scratch.

Bliss Bakery — This is one of the most popular and well-known stops for baked goods, coffee and ready-to-go meals. The kitchen in West Kelowna produces a variety of breads, sandwiches and pastries to be enjoyed there or at the iconic Peachland location.

Photo: Ashley Green The Galley Lakeside Cafe

The Galley Lakeside Café — Located on the water at Kelowna Yacht Club, it’s a perfect stop while wandering downtown to grab a handcrafted drink, fresh salad or sandwich. They even have local beer and wine if you choose to cosy up next to one of their outdoor fireplaces—all with prime views of water and the boardwalk.

Home Block at CedarCreek Winery — This is the ideal destination for those looking to combine fine dining with the region’s wine culture. Home Block offers “terroir-to-table” dining under the leadership of chef Neil Taylor, who uses ingredients from the winery’s gardens, local farms and foragers.

Bouchons Bistro — The bistro, which opened in Kelowna’s cultural district in 2004, brings French regional comfort food to the Okanagan, combining authentic Paris-inspired cuisine with local ingredients from the valley.

Luckhurst Farm & Distillery — A fun place to visit with the family, this Southeast Kelowna spot features mini horses, goats and other farm animals—not to mention gin, vodka, limoncello and whisky made with local ingredients. It’s an excellent choice for those seeking an offbeat yet region-rooted spot in the Okanagan craft spirits scene.

Sunny’s Modern Diner — If you’re looking for something earlier in the day, breakfast or lunch at Sunny’s is a perfect choice. Whether it’s a one-, two- or three-piece eggs Benedict or mouthwatering chicken and waffles, the Raudz Creative Concepts restaurant will fit the bill.

Photo: Shawn Talbot Photography Wards Cider

Wards Cider — The family-owned orchard in Southeast Kelowna takes field-grown, hand-picked cider apples and turns them into naturally fermented, gluten-free craft ciders. The tasting room is set in a vintage apple packinghouse, surrounded by century-old orchard trees.

Okanagan Spirits Kelowna — Okanagan Spirits, which bills itself as Western Canada’s original craft distillery, uses 100% B.C. grain and fruit to produce world-class spirits including whiskies, gins, vodkas and the country’s first genuine absinthe. Stop in for a tasting or a tour—or both.

Okanagan Spirits Vernon — The Vernon outpost of Okanagan Spirits expands the craft-distillery footprint and features a large facility housing North America’s tallest copper pot-still. This venue offers a more immersive look into the distillation process and product range—from rye and bourbon-style corn whisky to fruit brandies and liqueurs.

More information about these and so many more delicious attractions can be found on the Tourism Kelowna website here.

