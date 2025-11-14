Think Local

Smart home energy steps to stay warm and save energy this winter

Photo: Contributed The City of Kelowna offers the Home Energy Navigator program to residents.

Heat pumps and solar panels are trending in the news, but many people are curious whether they could—and should—be the first priority for energy upgrades in their home. The truth is that every home is different, and every home will benefit from a plan tailored to needs and wants of the homeowner.

As an energy advisor, 90% of the calls registered energy advisor Arno Bredenkamp receives are about accessing the rebates and incentives before they “run out.” Time and time again, he sees that homeowners want to make the most of considerable cash rebates and loans that could cover anywhere between 30-100% of the costs of their energy upgrades. Chances are a heat pump or solar panels will produce the largest savings from both an energy cost and greenhouse gas emissions reduction perspective for many homes, but every house is different. For example, smaller or older homes with older aluminum window frames or old settled loose fill insulation may benefit more by upgrading air sealing and insulation, as a new heating and cooling system is going to struggle to perform to its listed potential efficiencies.

When assessing homes, Bredenkamp takes a “house-as-a-system” approach. The house-as-a-system approach not only looks at energy savings but also comfort, health and necessity, which will lead to more rounded cost savings and a healthier, more comfortable home. There are multiple components to a home such as windows, doors, walls, attic, heating, cooling, hot water tank, ventilation and more. If you change one of these components, it will affect the others and can lead to either an increase or decrease in the energy performance of the home. A good example is the common misconception that an airtight home is a healthy home. In reality, reducing air leakage in the home does make the home more energy-efficient but can also trap pollutants, moisture and heat, leading to poor indoor air quality and moisture levels. Therefore, improving the home’s ventilation systems should also be a priority.

However, in a world where we are struggling to find enough time—and money—for everything, the hour or two you may carve out to focus on your next home upgrade may be redirected towards trying to understand all the different government incentives, upgrade requirements and application deadlines, rather than prioritizing the best actions to take. And even if you did the research, applying what you read online to the specifics of your home is not always an easy task.

For this reason, Bredenkamp applauds the City of Kelowna for offering the Home Energy Navigator program to residents. This completely free program gives residents access to a consult with a local energy expert to discuss their home, goals and budget, and is a great first step to creating a plan for your home energy upgrades. Participants are connected with their own energy concierge, who supports them throughout their energy retrofit journey, including comparing contractor quotes and navigating rebate requirements. City of Kelowna residents even have access to a free EnerGuide home evaluation before and after their upgrades if they meet certain eligibility requirements and get access to additional enhanced services such as free heat pump sizing, duct flow measurements and an electrical panel assessment.

To be clear, there’s a good chance that a heat pump and solar panels—and maybe a few other smart upgrades—will reduce your energy use and may save you money—oh, and reduce your environmental footprint, if you’re into that sort of thing. However, there are many homes where the next priority should be air sealing, more insulation or other building envelope upgrades. Taking the time to create a plan that will help inform our decisions and not lead us to rash replacements at the time of failure is something we can all afford, especially with Kelowna offering this support completely free to its residents through the Home Energy Navigator.

Bredenkamp is a registered energy advisor with more than 20 years of experience in utility operation and management, with recent experience in building science, energy efficiency, sustainability and conservation. Over the past 16 years he has completed more than 1,000 residential energy audits. He also completed several larger projects, working with the Regional District of the South Okanagan Similkameen and the Indian Bands of Northern BC, South Okanagan and Similkameen. Bredenkamp is also an energy expert with the Home Energy Navigator.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.