Guerard's Furniture combines historical quality with new technology

Guerard's ready for future

Photo: Guerard's Guerard's is finishing off its 80th anniversary celebrations with big sales.

As it marks its 80th year in Penticton, Guerard’s Furniture is pairing decades of craftsmanship with a forward-looking approach to technology and customer experience.

The family-owned business on Backstreet Boulevard, which got its start in 1945, is putting the finishing touches on its eight-decade celebration. It has been running promotions every month for the last six months, and November will feature weekend flash sales with Black Friday-like savings including select sofas, dining sets and bedroom sets at 50% to 60% off.

December’s promotion will focus on products from Campio Group, an Ontario company that makes some of the finest leather furniture you can find.

“They build premium, quality, bench-made, living room upholstery in various styles,” owner Trevor Guerard says. “Their specialty is leather, so the tailoring, the leather working and attention to detail is phenomenal and a really good value at the best of times, and we’re going to offer that at twenty percent off.

“It's a really good opportunity to snatch that heirloom quality piece of furniture that’s going to last for 30 years.”

Not only is it offering some of the best leather furniture money can buy, but Guerard’s Furniture is also adopting tools that let customers visualize a piece in their own space before making a decision. Shoppers can review accurate 3D renderings, test different colours and see exactly how a sofa, chair or table will fit in a room.

“It’s a big change in the industry compared to five years ago,” Guerard says.

This shift isn’t just about convenience; it has a sustainability payoff. When customers can preview a piece digitally, they’re less likely to make a purchase they later regret.

“You can generate a hundred images,” Guerard says. “That uses far less energy than building a sofa that doesn’t fit right or look right in a space and that needs to be remade.”

While the technology might change, the mission to provide top-notch Canadian furniture remains the same. Guerard’s grandparents, Bill and Nora Guerard, started the business 80 years ago, and the one constant has been its commitment to helping its customers find the right furniture for their needs. “Good quality and good service” was its mantra in 1945, and it remains that way today.

Guerard’s dad, Doug, took over the business from Bill and Nora, and Trevor took hold of the controls in 2014. The business is located at 70 Backstreet Blvd. and not going anywhere, although interior and exterior renovations are likely on the horizon in the new year.

As always, expect it to be on the cutting edge.

Photo: Campio Group

