Major BC developer identifies community opportunity in midtown Kelowna

Midtown brings investment

Photo: Lorval Developments Collina will be located across from Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

One of British Columbia’s most prolific real estate development firms has turned its attention to Midtown Kelowna. Lorval Developments is bringing a new affordable residential development to the up-and-coming neighbourhood, which offers a central location by Orchard Park Shopping Centre and Mission Creek Park, a 10-minute drive to downtown and 15 minutes to the UBCO campus and the airport.

Irfan Ali, general counsel and vice-president of real estate portfolio management with Lorval Developments, sat down to talk why Kelowna and the midtown district present a strong opportunity for development and future home owners.

Tell us a little about Lorval’s history in real estate development.

Lorval Developments has built an impressive portfolio of completed projects in Greater Vancouver and the Okanagan, and we’re proud of reputation for delivering best-in-class products in residential, commercial and industrial real estate.

We take a visionary approach, with the goal of combining innovation and expertise to deliver projects that not only set new standards in design and quality, but also create vibrant, connected communities and places that people are proud to call home.

What about Kelowna particularly attracted Lorval? What makes it an appealing city for development?

Kelowna is certainly one of Western Canada’s most dynamic and promising cities for real estate development. The fantastic combination of natural beauty, a growing economy and a high quality of life are all key factors that attracted Lorval to invest in and do business in Kelowna and is also the reason why Kelowna will continue to attract residents, investors and businesses—now and into the future.

There is a clear demand for new housing, and Kelowna’s diversified economy provides a stable foundation for long-term investment. Other factors like Kelowna’s expanding infrastructure, including UBCO—particularly the new downtown campus—and the region’s growing airport, make the city appealing for residents, businesses and tourists, but also, of course, for real estate development.

Why has Lorval branched into residential real estate, and why did you choose Kelowna for that portfolio expansion?

We have an established portfolio of assets in the Okanagan, including a 96-room hotel property, nearly 100 acres of vineyards across three properties in the valley, a 40-unit luxury rental building and a five-building industrial complex, as well as multiple other sites in various stages of planning and development in the region. Because we’re so invested here, a new residential development like Collina in midtown Kelowna was a natural next step in our company’s for sustained long-term growth in the city.

Tell us a little bit about the Collina project? Who are these homes for, and what makes them special?

Collina is a thoughtfully designed residential community created for first-time homebuyers, right-sizers and investors alike. With a central location close to Orchard Park mall and Mission Creek Park, and just 10 minutes from downtown Kelowna, Collina offers a comfortable and connected lifestyle for every stage of life—all at an attainable price point.

Also, a lot of thought has been put into a package of lifestyle amenities designed for everyday use, including fitness facilities, co-working and workshop spaces, and pet-friendly features. There’s also plenty of indoor and outdoor social spaces to blend comfort, connection and convenience.

The real estate market has been hesitant across Canada. Why can purchasers buy with confidence at Collina?

Lorval Developments is currently advancing over six million square feet of buildable property across Greater Vancouver and the Okanagan. Our company’s success is supported by a strong, reputable leadership team with extensive experience and a proven track record in delivering large-scale, innovative projects across residential, commercial and industrial sectors.

Our real estate holdings generate reliable cash flow and form a strong foundation for continued growth and reinvestment, in addition to a substantial real estate pipeline in excess of $500 million, encompassing assets in various stages of planning, rezoning and early development. We also have offices in both the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan specifically to ensure that every project we have benefits from local expertise, responsive management and active community engagement.

All those factors combined can give purchasers a high level of confidence in Collina, that their new home will be delivered on time and meet or exceed all expectations.

What are your predictions for the future of Kelowna and Lorval’s presence within the community?

We see Kelowna, particularly like high-growth areas like midtown, as a cornerstone of our future portfolio. Building on our established presence through residential, industrial and hospitality assets, Lorval is committed to deepening its roots in the community by creating thoughtful, high-quality developments that enhance livability, strengthen local economies and reflect the Okanagan’s distinct character. Our goal is to be a long-term partner in its growth—contributing not just buildings, but enduring value to the community.

To sample Lorval’s dedication to creating quality homes in Kelowna, the Collina presentation centre, featuring two full-sized show suites, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, with an exterior entrance next to Sport Chek at Orchard Park Shopping Centre. Studio to two-bedroom plus flex homes start from $279,900 and are currently selling. To learn more about Collina, visit the website here.

