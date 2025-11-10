Think Local

Westbrook by Highstreet: Where community comes first

A community that thrives

Photo: Contributed At Westbrook, it’s not just about the homes—it’s about the people and the lifestyle.

Looking for more than just an apartment? Westbrook by Highstreet isn’t just a place to live—it’s a community built around families, connection, and a lifestyle that feels both vibrant and grounded.

Take James and Paige Mitchell, who recently moved to Westbrook with their newborn.

“We actually just got married at the Westbrook Amenity Center,” says Paige. “We moved here about four months ago when our baby was born, and it just completely changed everything for us when moving here, because it offers so much more of a family community living.”

For the Mitchells, finding a home that supported their young family was essential. Their previous apartment lacked the sense of community they were looking for and wasn’t conducive to walking or getting outdoors. Westbrook offered a refreshing change.

“It was super good for young families,” Paige adds. “The trails and walking outside [are] very beneficial for us. You’re five minutes from [the city], but you’re also in nature—and that’s what we love.”

Photo: Contributed The trail behind the rental community.

A location that works for life

Westbrook strikes the perfect balance between convenience and tranquility. Community members enjoy:

A seven-minute drive to downtown Kelowna while still feeling connected to nature.

Outdoor amenities including a trail, pickleball and basketball courts, outdoor BBQ area, a fire pit area, community garden and a dog run.

Secure and clean homes with on-site staff and year-round events.

Carbon-free Homes with thoughtful layouts, in-suite cooling, in-suite laundry, and covered balconies.

At Westbrook, it’s not just about the homes—it’s about the people and the lifestyle. With other young families nearby, safe, smoke-free spaces, and amenities designed to bring neighbours together, Westbrook fosters real connection. On-site staff ensure community members are supported with a 48-hour or less response time, making life smoother for families like the Mitchells.

James sums it up: “This is an incredible jump from where we were.”

You can view the Mitchells’ experience here.

Photo: Contributed Community members can enjoy amazing amenities, including a community garden.

Feel Good. Live Right. at Westbrook

Westbrook by Highstreet delivers on a bold promise: “Feel Good. Live Right. Guaranteed”. It’s a community designed to raise expectations, not just meet them—where location, quality homes, and a focus on connection come together.

Join the open house

Experience Westbrook for yourself at an open house on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and enjoy:

• Free Santa photos for the family

• A hot chocolate bar to warm up

• The chance to win for anyone who is pre-approved that day

Don’t just rent somewhere—choose a community that feels like home. Feel Good. Live Right. at Westbrook by Highstreet.

Book a tour at renthighstreet.ca, or drop in Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a viewing.