From damage to dream to done

Restoration, renovation tips

Photo: ARG Contracting A picture-perfect rebuild of a home in the Bear Creek area destroyed by fire.

When disaster hits—fire, flood, or storm—your first instinct is survival.

Once the dust settles, the real work begins--navigating insurance, coordinating estimates and rebuilding what you’ve lost. And that can be an overwhelming experience. Emotions run high, urgency sets in, and mistakes can be made.

Many homeowners in the Okanagan assume their insurance company will handle it all. In reality, while your insurance company will typically recommend a builder, you still get the final choice of who you work with— and that choice can determine whether your rebuild is a headache or a fresh start.

“I’ve heard it too many times—the frustration and feeling blindsided by how slow the process can be. Weeks can pass with no updates, the approved amount doesn’t match the real cost, and you’re left waiting while nothing moves forward,” says Adam Galbraith, president of ARG Contracting. “It’s important that homeowners are working with a builder who understands these types of projects and can help them navigate through the process.”

Between adjustors, restoration crews, and rebuild quotes, it’s easy to make quick decisions that feel right in the moment but cause major problems later. Knowing the common missteps before you start can save months of stress, delays, and surprise costs.

The team at ARG Contracting have witnessed two common mistakes in insurance rebuilds and renovations: consistently trusting the lowest bid and failing to capitalize on opportunities for improvement.

Assuming the lowest bid is the best bid. Insurance work is about accuracy, not the cheapest number on the page. A builder who underestimates materials or labour just to win the job will often come back with change orders or shortcuts that compromise the finished product. Ethical estimating means pricing to the actual market value—transparent, explainable, and documented. Insurers appreciate that honesty; it keeps the claim moving smoothly and avoids back-and-forth disputes.

Not taking the opportunity to improve. A claim can feel like a setback, but it can also be a rare opportunity to make your home better suited to your life. Many Okanagan homeowners use the rebuild as a chance to open layouts, add natural light, reconfigure space, or finally get that functional kitchen—essentially getting a transformation renovation under the same umbrella.

“If you’re already going through the chaos of a rebuild, make it count. You might as well come out the other side with something you love, not just something that barely functions,” Galbraith emphasizes.

Working with a builder experienced in both restoration and renovation lets you rebuild smarter — upgrading your space without restarting the entire design process from scratch. Here are a few more things to consider when you’re going through an insurance rebuild or renovation:

Don’t rush in with the first quote. It’s natural to want things moving immediately, so many homeowners accept the first contractor handed to them by a restoration company or insurer, assuming that’s “how it works.” In reality, you’re still in charge. The insurance company covers the cost, but you choose the builder. Taking time to confirm who’s doing the work — and whether they’re licensed, insured, and experienced with insurance rebuilds — saves headaches later.

Treating the claim like a simple repair. Insurance projects shouldn’t be a quick fix. They’re about rebuilding safely and correctly, which means permits, inspections, and in many cases, hidden damage that only surfaces once the project starts. A full-scale contractor like ARG understands this process and develops realistic plans and schedules from the start, and knows what to look for that insurance might have missed. Infrastructure like retaining walls, driveways, and utility systems can sometimes get overlooked or ignored, unless you have someone who knows what to look for.

“As work begins on a project, these ‘extras’ are often uncovered. It becomes our job to prove to insurance why they should be the ones covering the cost, not the client,” states Galbraith. “Not every company cares or is willing to fight for those things for their clients, instead taking the approach that it’s just too bad your insurance didn't cover it. We don’t work like that. I can’t work like that.”

Communication "just happens." Rebuilds involve multiple players, including adjustors, restoration teams, engineers, tradespeople, and the homeowner. Without a clear communication rhythm, small missteps compound quickly—missing documentation, unclear approvals, wrong materials.

Look for a builder who provides regular updates, budget reviews, and shared access to information. "You deserve to have ‘a person’ to connect with throughout your rebuild,” shares Galbraith. “We connect regularly with our clients to go over budgets, plans and ideas. And on top of that, we utilize Buildertrend, where you can log in and see exactly what’s approved and what's happening. It keeps everyone on the same page and saves a lot of headaches."

Skipping documentation. Every upgrade or design change should be documented, priced, and approved before work continues. Without that paper trail (or digital record), costs can snowball and delay insurer reimbursements. Homeowners sometimes trust verbal approvals or texts — a dangerous shortcut. Proper documentation protects you, your insurer, and your builder. It’s not bureaucracy, it’s insurance for your insurance.

In a process that often feels overwhelming, ARG’s approach makes it simple: clear communication, honest budgeting and craftsmanship that lasts.

The key to a successful insurance rebuild or renovation is working with a contractor who sees beyond restoration and manages both insurance and design with equal care. ARG Contracting is trusted by Okanagan homeowners, adjusters, and restoration companies alike for handling insurance rebuilds from damage, to dream, to done.

