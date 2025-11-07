Think Local

Experience heart of Kelowna’s wine scene this winter at Sandhill Winery

Savour Sandhill this winter

Photo: Sandhill Winery Sandhill Winery is a great place to get together in the winter.

Winter in Kelowna is a season for gathering, and this year the city has even more to celebrate. As Canada’s first UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, Kelowna now stands among global destinations recognized for their food and wine culture. At Sandhill Winery, that spirit is brought to life through thoughtful cuisine, local wine and a calendar of experiences that celebrate the people and ingredients that make the Okanagan special.

Warm flavours, local inspiration

Located in Kelowna’s North End, Sandhill has long been known for its small lots single-vineyard wines that express the character of the Okanagan’s diverse terroir. This winter, the focus is on pairing those wines with fresh, seasonal food that encourages guests to slow down and savour the moment.

The new winter menu, available Thursday to Sunday from 1 p.m. to close, is a reflection of that philosophy. Crafted by the in-house culinary team, it features small plates designed to complement Sandhill’s wine portfolio. Guests can expect elevated comfort food made with local ingredients, such as duck confit croquettes, focaccia and tuna crudo.

For those who prefer a lighter bite or an after-work glass, happy hour is offered daily 3 p.m. to close. The rotating menu includes shareable plates and wine features, creating the perfect setting for an impromptu gathering with friends or colleagues.

Photo: Sandhill Winery

The Barrel Room Series

One of Sandhill’s signature winter experiences is the Barrel Room Series, a collection of themed dinners hosted in one of the most atmospheric spaces in Kelowna. Surrounded by oak barrels and soft light, guests enjoy multi-course menus paired with small lots wines and guided by the stories behind them.

The most recent event, A Taste of Italy with Chef Riccardo Scebba, sold out quickly. Guests will be transported through the flavours of northern and southern Italy, each dish paired with wines that highlight Sandhill’s meticulous approach to terroir and balance.

“The Barrel Room dinners are designed to connect people to place,” estate manager Heather Courtney says. “Each event tells a story through food and wine, giving guests a deeper appreciation for what we grow and create here in the Okanagan.”

Future dinners in this series will continue showcasing local chefs and artisans who share Sandhill’s passion for authenticity and craft.

A season of celebration

This winter’s calendar is filled with opportunities to celebrate, starting with the Holiday Open House on Nov. 29. Guests can enjoy live music, local vendors and complimentary samples from Sandhill sister wineries Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Red Rooster Winery and Black Hills Estate Winery for $15 per person. It is a relaxed and joyful evening that captures the spirit of the season.

Photo: Sandhill Winery

Wine club members are invited to an exclusive preview on Nov. 27, offering early access to the event and a festive tasting experience before doors open to the public.

On Dec. 21, Sandhill will host the Andrew Allen Christmas Concert in the Wine Lounge. Known for his soulful voice and holiday spirit, Allen returns to create an evening of music, wine and community. Partial proceeds from the event support Central Okanagan Food Bank, continuing Sandhill’s tradition of giving back during the season of generosity.

A place for every season

As many wineries slow down for the winter, Sandhill continues to welcome you. Its downtown location makes it easy to stop in for a casual tasting, a glass after work or a leisurely weekend meal. The space itself is inviting and modern, with concrete accents, warm lighting and a team that blends expertise with genuine hospitality.

The new winter menu and daily happy hour ensure there is always something to enjoy, whether it is a glass of Pinot Gris on a crisp afternoon or a bold Syrah paired with a comforting plate of pasta. Sandhill’s approach to hospitality remains the same year-round: thoughtful, approachable and rooted in the belief that great wine tastes best when shared.

Experience Sandhill this winter

Sandhill offers an experience unlike any other winery in the Okanagan. It is where city energy meets vineyard authenticity, and where every glass tells the story of the valley.

Visit sandhillwines.ca to explore the winter menu, view upcoming events or reserve a tasting. Because at Sandhill, winter is the time to gather, taste and celebrate the season together.

Photo: Sandhill Winery

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.