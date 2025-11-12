Think Local

Third annual Winter Wanderland at Quails’ Gate brings festive charm and community spirit to the Okanagan

Photo: Contributed The third annual Winter Wanderland, will take place at Quails' Gate Nov. 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

’Tis the season to get festive

The team at Quails’ Gate Winery invites you to experience the magic of the holidays at their third annual Winter Wanderland, taking place Nov. 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This cherished community celebration blends holiday joy, local craftsmanship and the spirit of giving—all in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

This year, Quails’ Gate is proud to partner with Fable for a co-branded holiday activation across the estate, celebrating warmth, craftsmanship and the art of gathering. Visitors can explore festive experiences throughout the winery’s estate, from holiday tastings to markets, wandering carollers and family fun.

Photo: Contributed Gourmet sausages, baked treats, festive beverages and a curated selection of Fable Home dishware and mugs await you at the Fable Café pop-up at The Market.

The Market – Fable Café pop-up

Step into the Fable Café pop-up at The Market, featuring gourmet sausages, baked treats, festive beverages and a curated selection of Fable Home dishware and mugs. Guests can enjoy mulled wine served in Fable-branded mugs—with a $7.50 take-home option—and warm up beside outdoor fire pits while exploring a curated vendor market featuring a handful of local artisans—Okanagan Candle Co., Mogano Jewelry, Andrea Devan Art, Okanagan Lavender Farm, natural fibre artist Annabel Stanley and Mystic Pizza. Complimentary cookies and hot chocolate await the little ones, making it a festive stop for the whole family.

Photo: Contributed Guests can enjoy a complimentary pour of Ailm Estate sparkling wine with every tasting, 15% off all wine purchases, and a $25 Old Vines Restaurant gift card with purchases of $250 or more.

The Wine Shop

At the Wine Shop, holiday cheer abounds with wandering carollers spreading music throughout the estate and shelves stocked with wines and Fable tableware for the season. Guests can enjoy a complimentary pour of Ailm Estate sparkling wine with every tasting, 15% off all wine purchases, and a $25 Old Vines Restaurant gift card with purchases of $250 or more. It’s the perfect destination to find holiday gifts or a special bottle for your own celebrations.

Photo: Contributed At Old Vines Restaurant guests can savour a jazz brunch, lunch, dinner, and happy hour both days.

Old Vines Restaurant

A cozy retreat awaits at Old Vines Restaurant, where guests can savour Jazz Brunch, lunch, dinner, and happy hour both days. The outdoor lounge offers fire pits, blankets, and a seasonal menu featuring mulled wine, warm cocktails and comforting winter fare—a true taste of holiday indulgence amid the picturesque vineyard backdrop.

The Stewart Family Room

Inside the Stewart Family Room, guests will find a festive haven hosting photos with Santa Claus, captured by Flash & Frame, with both physical and digital prints available. This year’s setup promises a warm, elegant setting to create lasting family memories. (Note: Santa appointments are available by reservation only and spaces are limited.)

Across the estate, visitors can enjoy fire pits, festive décor and a themed photo installation perfect for capturing holiday memories. While admission is free, guests are encouraged to donate to the Central Okanagan Food Bank through convenient tap-to-donate stations.

Join Quails’ Gate Winery this November for Winter Wanderland, a beloved celebration of community, craftsmanship and holiday joy in the heart of the Okanagan Valley.

Learn more about the event here.

